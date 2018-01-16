Booker on WH's defense of Trump vulgar comment: 'I don't believe it at all'

Washington (CNN) Democratic Sen. Cory Booker says he doesn't believe the White House's explanations for comments President Donald Trump allegedly made in a closed-door meeting last week.

"I don't believe it at all," Booker, a New Jersey senator on the Senate Judiciary Committee, told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Tuesday. "Not only do I trust Dick Durbin, he's a man of immense character, but also Lindsey Graham, who's been a friend and a partner on many things, who has said everything, nothing that is contrary to what has been reported by others that happened in that room."

Trump on Friday denied describing certain nations as "shithole countries" in that meeting, arguing that the wording he used was different from the words that Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin and others attributed to him.

"The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA!" Trump tweeted

Conflicting stories coming from those in the room about what exactly was said have caused a mix of condemnation and confusion.

