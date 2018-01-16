(CNN) NEWSFLASH: Donald Trump is perfectly mentally capable of being president and is suffering from no cognitive impairment or decline.

That statement, delivered by White House physician Ronny Jackson following Trump's physical last week, amounts to a direct rebuttal to a growing pet conspiracy theory among Trump haters: That he is in the midst of a rapid mental deterioration that necessitates the invoking of the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

"[Trump] has absolutely no cognitive or mental issues whatsoever," Jackson said in a briefing on the President's health for reporters on Tuesday.

He added that having observed Trump closely over the past year-plus, he felt no need to do any sort of cognitive testing but did so at the request of the President. Trump scored 30/30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment administered by Jackson; "I can reliably say ... if he had some type of mental, cognitive issues ... he would not have gotten 30/30 on the test," Jackson said.

Jackson, it's worth noting, also served in the White House physician's office for Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush. And in the course of answering questions about Trump's health on Tuesday, he made clear that he was not "withholding" any information about Trump's overall health.

Read More