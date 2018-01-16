(CNN) While New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie undoubtedly had his fair share of highs and lows during his eight years as governor, often his big personality grabbed the spotlight. Here is a round-up of some of his most memorable moments as governor:

1. "Keep walkin', keep walkin'"

2. A late night donut

3. Dancing in the Dark

A self-professed Bruce Springsteen mega-fan, Christie was filmed rocking out at a few different Springsteen shows during his time as governor, but recently made headlines in 2016 for posing with fans and singing along at a Springsteen show in Brooklyn

4. #FreeChristie

During a 2016 presidential campaign event, Christie stood behind now-President Donald Trump as a show of support -- but all many viewers saw, according to social media posts, was Christie's stare . Social media users joked that Christie was being held hostage by Trump, prompting a #FreeChristie hashtag.

5. "I apologize"

Following revealing new details about the Bridgegate scandal, Christie held a lengthy press conference in January 2014 to address New Jersey residents and to answer questions about the situation. "I have come here today to apologize," Christie said. "I'm embarrassed & humiliated by the conduct by some of people on my team"

6. "Tonight, we are doing what is right and what is necessary to make America great again"

At the 2012 Republican National Convention, Christie delivered the keynote address and uttered what became the very recognizable slogan of Donald Trump's campaign during the 2016 election cycle.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie delivers a speech on the second day of the Republican National Convention on July 19, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

7. "He did not get any sun. He had a baseball hat on"

8. The "hug"

In the wake of Superstorm Sandy, which devastated much of New Jersey's coastline, Christie was praised by many for setting aside politics to begin the recovery process for the state. No moment became more emblematic of this -- or polarizing -- than when Christie warmly greeted then-President Barack Obama on the tarmac when the President came to review the storm damage. Was it a hug? Just a handshake? Either way, the closeness of the greeting irked some Republicans who believed it undermined GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney just weeks before the election.