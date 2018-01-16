Breaking News

Born to Run: the highs and lows of Christie Christie's governorship

By Sarah Jorgensen, CNN

Updated 6:27 AM ET, Tue January 16, 2018

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie rose to prominence as a US attorney before taking charge of the Garden State in 2010. The Republican, known for his quick temper and blunt communication style, ran for president in 2016 and is often in the national spotlight.
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie rose to prominence as a US attorney before taking charge of the Garden State in 2010. The Republican, known for his quick temper and blunt communication style, ran for president in 2016 and is often in the national spotlight.
Christie, right, stands with his brother, Todd, in this old photo &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/8wgsQjzetr/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he posted to Instagram&lt;/a&gt; in October 2015. Christie was born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1962. His family later moved to Livingston, New Jersey, where he attended high school before enrolling at the University of Delaware.
Christie, right, stands with his brother, Todd, in this old photo he posted to Instagram in October 2015. Christie was born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1962. His family later moved to Livingston, New Jersey, where he attended high school before enrolling at the University of Delaware.
&quot;A friend of mine from high school dug up this old pic - look at that sweater (and hair)!&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/dCvuBmTeia/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Christie wrote on Instagram.&lt;/a&gt;
"A friend of mine from high school dug up this old pic - look at that sweater (and hair)!" Christie wrote on Instagram.
Christie met his wife, Mary Pat, at the University of Delaware. Christie &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/z2lVyuzeo2/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;posted this picture&lt;/a&gt; of them together in 2015, 30 years after it was taken. The two were married in 1986, and they have four children.
Christie met his wife, Mary Pat, at the University of Delaware. Christie posted this picture of them together in 2015, 30 years after it was taken. The two were married in 1986, and they have four children.
While serving as the US attorney for New Jersey from 2002-2008, Christie prosecuted more than 130 public officials for corruption. Here, he speaks to the media about an FBI sting in August 2003.
While serving as the US attorney for New Jersey from 2002-2008, Christie prosecuted more than 130 public officials for corruption. Here, he speaks to the media about an FBI sting in August 2003.
Christie greets supporters in Parsippany, New Jersey, after he defeated incumbent Gov. Jon Corzine in November 2009. He won by nearly four percentage points.
Christie greets supporters in Parsippany, New Jersey, after he defeated incumbent Gov. Jon Corzine in November 2009. He won by nearly four percentage points.
Christie is flanked by his wife and their children as they attend the dedication of Empty Sky, a 9/11 memorial in Jersey City, New Jersey, in September 2011.
Christie is flanked by his wife and their children as they attend the dedication of Empty Sky, a 9/11 memorial in Jersey City, New Jersey, in September 2011.
Christie takes the stage to deliver the keynote address on the first night of the Republican National Convention in 2012. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/08/29/politics/christie-speech/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;During his speech,&lt;/a&gt; Christie argued that the American people should focus on ideas rather than rhetoric. He also outlined differences between Republicans and Democrats on governing philosophy while highlighting his bipartisan achievements, such as balancing the state&#39;s budget and reforming the pension and health benefit system.
Christie takes the stage to deliver the keynote address on the first night of the Republican National Convention in 2012. During his speech, Christie argued that the American people should focus on ideas rather than rhetoric. He also outlined differences between Republicans and Democrats on governing philosophy while highlighting his bipartisan achievements, such as balancing the state's budget and reforming the pension and health benefit system.
Christie talks to Mitt Romney aboard Romney&#39;s campaign bus in October 2012. He was among those vetted to be Romney&#39;s running mate, but Romney went with US Rep. Paul Ryan.
Christie talks to Mitt Romney aboard Romney's campaign bus in October 2012. He was among those vetted to be Romney's running mate, but Romney went with US Rep. Paul Ryan.
Christie updates the public about damage and recovery efforts related to Hurricane Sandy in October 2012.
Christie updates the public about damage and recovery efforts related to Hurricane Sandy in October 2012.
Christie greets President Barack Obama, who arrived in New Jersey to visit areas hit by Hurricane Sandy. The two &lt;a href=&quot;http://politicalticker.blogs.cnn.com/2012/10/31/obama-takes-in-damage-with-christie-in-new-jersey/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;toured devastated beach towns&lt;/a&gt; together. &quot;I think the people of New Jersey recognize that (Christie) has put his heart and soul into making sure that the people of New Jersey bounce back even stronger than before. I want to thank him for his extraordinary leadership and partnership,&quot; Obama said.
Christie greets President Barack Obama, who arrived in New Jersey to visit areas hit by Hurricane Sandy. The two toured devastated beach towns together. "I think the people of New Jersey recognize that (Christie) has put his heart and soul into making sure that the people of New Jersey bounce back even stronger than before. I want to thank him for his extraordinary leadership and partnership," Obama said.
Christie walks with Britain&#39;s Prince Harry on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, in May 2013. The prince was on a weeklong US tour.
Christie walks with Britain's Prince Harry on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, in May 2013. The prince was on a weeklong US tour.
Christie waves to supporters after winning a second term as governor in November 2013. He defeated his Democratic opponent, Barbara Buono, by more than 20 percentage points.
Christie waves to supporters after winning a second term as governor in November 2013. He defeated his Democratic opponent, Barbara Buono, by more than 20 percentage points.
At a March 2014 news conference, Christie &lt;a href=&quot;http://politicalticker.blogs.cnn.com/2014/03/28/christie-holds-first-news-conference-since-january/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;speaks to the press&lt;/a&gt; about lane closures that snarled traffic for days at the George Washington Bridge, which connects Manhattan, New York, to Fort Lee, New Jersey. It was alleged that Christie&#39;s deputy chief of staff signaled for the New York and New Jersey Port Authority to close the lanes to punish the Fort Lee mayor for not endorsing Christie during the election. Christie said he had no knowledge of any plot to close the lanes. He was never charged in the &quot;Bridgegate&quot; scandal, but two former officials linked to his office, including the deputy chief of staff, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/29/us/bridgegate-sentencing/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;were convicted&lt;/a&gt; of using their power to close the lanes as an act of political revenge.
At a March 2014 news conference, Christie speaks to the press about lane closures that snarled traffic for days at the George Washington Bridge, which connects Manhattan, New York, to Fort Lee, New Jersey. It was alleged that Christie's deputy chief of staff signaled for the New York and New Jersey Port Authority to close the lanes to punish the Fort Lee mayor for not endorsing Christie during the election. Christie said he had no knowledge of any plot to close the lanes. He was never charged in the "Bridgegate" scandal, but two former officials linked to his office, including the deputy chief of staff, were convicted of using their power to close the lanes as an act of political revenge.
Christie enters the Borough Hall in Fort Lee to apologize to Mayor Mark Sokolich for the George Washington Bridge lane closures.
Christie enters the Borough Hall in Fort Lee to apologize to Mayor Mark Sokolich for the George Washington Bridge lane closures.
Demonstrators stand with the word &quot;Bridgegate&quot; spelled out on their shirts during a town-hall event in Flemington, New Jersey, in March 2014.
Demonstrators stand with the word "Bridgegate" spelled out on their shirts during a town-hall event in Flemington, New Jersey, in March 2014.
Christie campaigns for Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker during a stop at the GOP field office in Hudson, Wisconsin, in September 2014.
Christie campaigns for Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker during a stop at the GOP field office in Hudson, Wisconsin, in September 2014.
Christie throws to first base during the &quot;True Blue&quot; celebrity softball game held at New York&#39;s Yankee Stadium in June 2015. The charity event raised money to support the families of fallen New York police officers.
Christie throws to first base during the "True Blue" celebrity softball game held at New York's Yankee Stadium in June 2015. The charity event raised money to support the families of fallen New York police officers.
Christie visits with fellow presidential candidate Donald Trump during a commercial break of a Republican debate in February 2016. From the debate&#39;s outset, Christie pestered US Sen. Marco Rubio, left. His relentless attack against Rubio, who was surging in the polls, was one of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/07/politics/republican-debate-takeaways/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the memorable takeaways of the night. &lt;/a&gt;
Christie visits with fellow presidential candidate Donald Trump during a commercial break of a Republican debate in February 2016. From the debate's outset, Christie pestered US Sen. Marco Rubio, left. His relentless attack against Rubio, who was surging in the polls, was one of the memorable takeaways of the night.
Trump and Christie talk at a campaign rally in Hickory, North Carolina, in March 2016. A few weeks earlier, Christie had suspended his campaign and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/26/politics/chris-christie-endorses-donald-trump/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;endorsed Trump&lt;/a&gt; for president. &quot;There is no one who is better prepared to provide America with the strong leadership that it needs,&quot; he said.
Trump and Christie talk at a campaign rally in Hickory, North Carolina, in March 2016. A few weeks earlier, Christie had suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump for president. "There is no one who is better prepared to provide America with the strong leadership that it needs," he said.
Christie delivers a speech on the second day of the Republican National Convention in July 2016. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/19/politics/donald-trump-republican-convention-day-two/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Christie&#39;s speech&lt;/a&gt; was heavily critical of the Democratic Party&#39;s presumptive nominee. &quot;It is our obligation to stop Hillary Clinton now and never let her within 10 miles of the White House again,&quot; he said. &quot;It is time to come together and make sure that Donald Trump is our next President. I am proud to be part of this team. Now let&#39;s go win this thing.&quot;
Christie delivers a speech on the second day of the Republican National Convention in July 2016. Christie's speech was heavily critical of the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee. "It is our obligation to stop Hillary Clinton now and never let her within 10 miles of the White House again," he said. "It is time to come together and make sure that Donald Trump is our next President. I am proud to be part of this team. Now let's go win this thing."
Christie shakes hands with President Trump at the White House in March. Trump announced that Christie &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/29/health/christie-opioid-trump-appointment/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;would take on an advisory role&lt;/a&gt; to help figure out ways the administration can fight the country&#39;s opioid epidemic.
Christie shakes hands with President Trump at the White House in March. Trump announced that Christie would take on an advisory role to help figure out ways the administration can fight the country's opioid epidemic.
Boxing legend Mike Tyson presents Christie with a belt in April for the governor&#39;s work in helping former prisoners re-enter society.
Boxing legend Mike Tyson presents Christie with a belt in April for the governor's work in helping former prisoners re-enter society.
In July, Christie spends time with family and friends at Island Beach State Park, where the governor has a summer residence. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/01/politics/nj-government-shutdown-chris-christie/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;They were the only ones there&lt;/a&gt; because two days earlier, Christie shut down the state government after the Legislature failed to pass a budget. All state-run tourist attractions were closed to the public.
In July, Christie spends time with family and friends at Island Beach State Park, where the governor has a summer residence. They were the only ones there because two days earlier, Christie shut down the state government after the Legislature failed to pass a budget. All state-run tourist attractions were closed to the public.
Story highlights

  • Christie leaves office Tuesday, replaced by Democrat Phil Murphy
  • He drew high marks for his response to Superstorm Sandy and the opioid crisis
  • But his term was marked by the Bridgegate scandal

(CNN)Gov. Chris Christie has had an extraordinarily mercurial governorship in his eight years running New Jersey. While he's exiting with some of the lowest approval ratings of any recent governor, at one time he was anticipated to be the GOP's nominee for the 2016 presidential election.

As he wraps up his tenure Tuesday, here are some of the highs and lows of Christie's time running New Jersey:

High: The GOP's newest darling

    When Christie took office in 2010, after beating then-incumbent governor Jon Corzine, he was seen by many to be the future of the Republican party.
    "He was tough, he was straight talking, he was the tough guy on your side," said Dr. Matthew Hale, an associate professor of political science and public affairs at Seton Hall University.
    The newly-minted governor gave high-profile speeches at the 2012 Republican Convention and in 2011 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. A 2012 Time Magazine cover heralded him as "The Boss" -- both a reference to the governor's beloved Bruce Springsteen and burgeoning leadership role within the national Republican party.
    "During his first term he redefined what the New Jersey governor meant to America," Hale said. "He was the guy who fought for us."
    Gov. Christie: Choose respect over love
    High: Hurricane Sandy response

    Christie was widely hailed for his response to 2012's Superstorm Sandy, leading to an astonishing 77% approval rating among New Jersey residents after the storm.
    The storm, which slammed the coast of New Jersey around Halloween in 2012, was the third costliest storm in US history and left a dozen people dead in Christie's home state. Christie's aggressive response and willingness to work across the aisle with then-President Barack Obama just ahead of the 2012 presidential election endeared him to Democrats and centrist Republicans alike.
    Christie and Obama walk on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey on May 28.
    Christie and Obama walk on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey on May 28.
    President Barack Obama greets New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie before speaking to crowds along a rain-soaked boardwalk in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on Tuesday, May 28.
    President Barack Obama greets New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie before speaking to crowds along a rain-soaked boardwalk in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on Tuesday, May 28.
    "When you're governor of New Jersey, you take an oath. And the oath is not an oath to party, it's an oath of office. And my job was to make sure that when the President came there, I was courteous, I was respectful, and I asked him for the federal government's help," Christie told Fox News's Sean Hannity.
    Christie also maintained he didn't believe he hurt the GOP candidate.
    "First of all, I'll say that none of the polling information that's come out afterwards indicated that at all. Secondly, talk to Mitt Romney. Talk to Mitt Romney because Mitt Romney will tell you it didn't hurt him. He said the storm hurt him. I didn't hurt him," Christie said.
    Yet that the bipartisan tone of Christie's response hurt him in his long-term national ambitions. "Many staunchly conservative Republicans viewed this as kind of a betrayal of the party," said Brigid Harrison, a professor of political science and law at Montclair State University. "I don't think he was ever able to recover the cachet he had nationally after the storm."
    Low: The Bridgegate scandal

    "Time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee."
    It is hard to understate the impact that this eight-word email, written by Christie's deputy chief of staff Bridget Anne Kelly to Port Authority executive David Wildestein, and the ensuing scandal, investigation and trial had on Christie's governorship and national ambitions.
    The scandal began when multiple lanes were closed unannounced and during peak commuting time in September 2013 on the George Washington Bridge, a main artery for commuters coming from New Jersey to New York City. Fingers began to point to Christie as the mastermind behind the shutdown in a form of political retaliation against the mayor of Fort Lee, the city on the New Jersey side of the bridge. Christie has always maintained his innocence and was never charged, but two of his aides were found guilty in a federal case related to the scandal.
    "Let me be clear once again, I had no knowledge prior to or during these lane realignments, and had no role in authorizing them," Christie said after the first verdicts came down. "No believable evidence was presented to contradict that fact. Anything said to the contrary over the past six weeks in court is simply untrue."
    Had Christie taken on Donald Trump in a less-crowded field, Hale says, he could've seen a great deal of success. "Without Bridgegate, he would've been president of the United States," Hale said.
    Low: A failed run for president

    In a crowded field of 17 Republican candidates for [resident, Christie struggled to gain a foothold. Once the favorite to win the nomination, Christie had focused much of his campaigning energy on the New Hampshire primary, only to come in sixth place.
    RELATED: Christie confronted at his New Jersey polling place
    Though he suspended his campaign after that loss, he reappeared on the trail later in 2016 to campaign for Trump.
    "He did it because it furthered his own personal ambitions - he was seeking a Cabinet position," Harrison said. Rumors flew that Christie wanted to be attorney general, but the governor ended up on the outside of the Cabinet Room looking in.
    Low: July 4 Government Shutdown -- and a beach day

    The photos that sparked a thousand memes. Christie and his family visited the official governor's residence on the Jersey Shore, based in Island Beach State Park for July 4 weekend in 2017 -- an ordinary way to spend the holiday if the state park hadn't been closed to the public. In fact, all New Jersey state parks and beaches were closed, due to budget gridlock that led to a state government shutdown.
    Stunning photos of Christie and his family alone on a wide stretch of beach, taken by NJ Advance Media from a helicopter, quickly went viral and prompted outrage from New Jerseyans who couldn't visit the beach for the holiday weekend.
    RELATED: Is the Christie sunbathing story the craziest thing in the state's crazy political history?

    High: Opioid crisis response

    A major focus of the governor's final year in office following the presidential election was focused on combating the opioid crisis in New Jersey and on a national scale.
    "175 people a day (dying) in America. A 9/11 every two and one-half weeks. I am proud that we have planted New Jersey's flag on the side of hope and treatment and recovery. We are truly leading the nation," Christie said in his farewell State of the State address last week.
    Beyond efforts in New Jersey, which included new legislation that allows people to buy the anti-overdose drug Narcan without a prescription, Christie, as the chair of the President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, pushed newly elected Trump to declare the opioid crisis a public health emergency.
    "Gov. Christie did prioritize this and dealt with it in a way that many other states still haven't yet," Harrison said. "And that will perhaps be the most positive aspect coming out of his legacy."
