Story highlights Christie leaves office Tuesday, replaced by Democrat Phil Murphy

He drew high marks for his response to Superstorm Sandy and the opioid crisis

But his term was marked by the Bridgegate scandal

(CNN) Gov. Chris Christie has had an extraordinarily mercurial governorship in his eight years running New Jersey. While he's exiting with some of the lowest approval ratings of any recent governor, at one time he was anticipated to be the GOP's nominee for the 2016 presidential election.

As he wraps up his tenure Tuesday, here are some of the highs and lows of Christie's time running New Jersey:

High: The GOP's newest darling

When Christie took office in 2010, after beating then-incumbent governor Jon Corzine, he was seen by many to be the future of the Republican party.

"He was tough, he was straight talking, he was the tough guy on your side," said Dr. Matthew Hale, an associate professor of political science and public affairs at Seton Hall University.