Simone Biles is champion -- that's what matters

Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and Nairobi, Kenya, and the author of the book "The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness." Follow her on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) As the #MeToo movement continues to grow, American gymnast Simone Biles is the latest woman to come forward with a horrific story alleging sexual exploitation. Biles joins a long list (more than 140 to date) of other athletes who have accused former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse. Biles and other gymnasts also say that USA Gymnasts pressured them into silence and allowed the abuse to continue -- allegations that USA Gymnastics denies.

does not define me. I am much more than this. I am unique, smart, talented, motivated, and passionate. I have promised myself that my story will be much greater than this and I promise all of you that I will never give up." In a moving statement posted to her Twitter account, Biles wrote , in part, "I know that this horrific experiencedefine me. I am much more than this. I am unique, smart, talented, motivated, and passionate. I have promised myself that my story will be much greater than this and I promise all of you that I will never give up."

Jill Filipovic

As she prepares for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Biles surely knows the risk she's taking on: That the appalling and cruel choices of an awful man may indeed define her. Commentators, broadcasters, journalists and fans may indeed bring up Nassar's name whenever Biles or one of her teammates are on the gym floor.

It would be worse, though, to sweep his crimes under the rug by pretending they never happened. So how can we respect Biles' right to be defined by her talent and her intelligence instead of the acts of a criminal, while also doing justice to her bravery in speaking out?

First, journalists and fans have an obligation to treat Biles' story as a call to action, not fodder for gossip. Biles is clear that she holds Nassar and USA Gymnastics responsible, and so should we.

Read More