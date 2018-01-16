Here's why we have to keep talking about Aziz Ansari

Oset Babur is an editor and culture writer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, Vice and The Guardian. She is the co-founder of the Thirty-One Percent, a project that publishes unconventional interviews with women who have started businesses in the greater Boston area. The views expressed in this commentary are solely hers.

(CNN) When I see a well-known male figure in entertainment, politics or media trending on Twitter because of sexual harassment allegations, my heart sinks. Him? But he seemed like one of the good ones? Then comes the onslaught of tone-deaf think pieces, such as Andrew Sullivan's take on the #MeToo movement in The Daily Intelligencer in which he decrees that secretly removing a condom during sex or drunkenly badgering female colleagues via text message are really just "minor offenses." Pieces such as Sullivan's brutally analyze and, in the worst cases, litigate the veracity of claims made by the woman (or women) who have come forward to share experiences of abuse or assault.

Oset Babur

The far less predictable next step in this process is public response to the story. In 2018, social norms around male-female interaction are shifting, and behaviors that were once overlooked, sometimes even excused, are now being discussed, dissected and re-evaluated.

on the website Babe about a female photographer's experience meeting and going on a date with comedian Aziz Ansari. The photographer (known as "Grace" for anonymity) alleges that Ansari persistently pressured her to engage in sexual activities that she was not comfortable with, aptly comparing his behavior to that of a "horny, rough, entitled 18-year old." On Saturday, a story appearedon the website Babe about a female photographer's experience meeting and going on a date with comedian Aziz Ansari. The photographer (known as "Grace" for anonymity) alleges that Ansari persistently pressured her to engage in sexual activities that she was not comfortable with, aptly comparing his behavior to that of a "horny, rough, entitled 18-year old."

Shortly after the allegations were made public, Ansari released a statement saying that the sexual activity "by all indications was completely consensual" and that he "was surprised and concerned" the next day upon realizing that Grace had felt uncomfortable.

In previous years, this comparison would have been the end to the story; Grace would have described the encounter to a few close friends and then buried the memory of another date night with a gross, disappointing guy deep down in her memory.

Read More