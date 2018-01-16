Saudi Ritz-Carlton set to reopen after stint as lavish prison

(CNN) The Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh looks set to reopen next month after the hotel was converted into a lavish prison for high-profile Saudis, detained in what the kingdom called an anti-corruption sweep.

The Ritz-Carlton had closed its doors to guests since November last year, when around 200 people -- including business executives, officials and at least 17 princes -- were arrested and given rooms at the five-star hotel as holding cells.

But on Tuesday, the 492-room hotel was taking online bookings from Valentine's Day onwards, in a sign that remaining detainees could soon be released or transferred elsewhere.

A spokesperson for the Ritz-Carlton in the Middle East, Shahd Bargouthy, would not tell CNN when the hotel would reopen, while Saudi media reported other February dates for first reservations.

"The hotel is still operating under local authorities and is not open to public for the time being," Bargouthy said.

Read More