Palestinian leaders advise suspending recognition of Israel

Jerusalem (CNN) Palestinian leaders have called on the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) to suspend its recognition of Israel just days after Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas urged the group to "revise" its agreements with the Jewish state.

Abbas is head of the PLO, which formally represents all Palestinians. The Palestinian leadership has ratcheted up its criticism of Israel and the US since President Donald Trump's controversial announcement that Washington recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at a press conference in Paris in December

A PLO Central Council statement on Monday called on the organization to suspend its recognition of Israel, first affirmed by the Palestinian body in 1993, until Israel recognized the state of Palestine, based on borders that existed before the Six-Day War of 1967. The council also demanded that Israel revoke a decision to annex East Jerusalem and cease settlement activity in the West Bank.

The announcement came at the end of a two-day Central Council meeting, held in the West Bank town of Ramallah, in response to the policy announced by Trump last month.

In a defiant speech on Sunday, Abbas called on the Central Council to "revise all the agreements signed between the PLO and Israel because Israel has brought these agreements to a dead end."

