Jeddah Tower: What does the world's next tallest skyscraper look like now?

By Andrea Lo, CNN

Updated 9:17 PM ET, Tue January 16, 2018

The tower will be the crown jewel of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.kingdom.com.sa/investments/real-estate/jeddah-economic-company&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jeddah Economic City&lt;/a&gt;, a commercial and residential project of 57 million square feet (5.3 million square meters), that will feature homes, hotels and offices, as well as tourist attractions. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;3,280ft &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture
Photos: The world's tallest buildings
Jeddah Tower, Saudi ArabiaThe tower will be the crown jewel of Jeddah Economic City, a commercial and residential project of 57 million square feet (5.3 million square meters), that will feature homes, hotels and offices, as well as tourist attractions.

Height: 3,280ft
Architect: Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture
&quot;The Tower&quot; will be built on the Dubai Creek Harbor, a massive new tourism development. The Tower will eclipse the Dubai&#39;s Burj Khalifa -- currently the tallest building in the world. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;928m (3,045ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Santiago Calatrava
Photos: The world's tallest buildings
The Tower, Dubai, United Arab Emirates"The Tower" will be built on the Dubai Creek Harbor, a massive new tourism development. The Tower will eclipse the Dubai's Burj Khalifa -- currently the tallest building in the world.
Height: 928m (3,045ft)
Architect: Santiago Calatrava
Currently world&#39;s tallest building, since it was completed in 2010, is the Burj Khalifa. It stands a massive 198 meters (650 feet) above its nearest competitor. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;828m (2717ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;163&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Skidmore, Owings &amp;amp; Merrill
Photos: The world's tallest buildings
The Burj Khalifa, Dubai, UAECurrently world's tallest building, since it was completed in 2010, is the Burj Khalifa. It stands a massive 198 meters (650 feet) above its nearest competitor.

Height: 828m (2717ft)
Floors: 163
Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Situated close to the Grand Mosque of the holy city of Mecca, the tower complex is one part of the &lt;a href=&quot;http://travel.cnn.com/modern-architectural-wonders-middle-east-750096/&quot;&gt;$15 billion King Abdulaziz Endowment Project&lt;/a&gt;, seeking to modernize Mecca and accommodate the ever-growing number of pilgrims.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;601m (1972ft)&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;120&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Dar Al-Handasah Architects&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: The world's tallest buildings
Mecca Royal Clock Tower Hotel, Mecca, Saudi ArabiaSituated close to the Grand Mosque of the holy city of Mecca, the tower complex is one part of the $15 billion King Abdulaziz Endowment Project, seeking to modernize Mecca and accommodate the ever-growing number of pilgrims.

Height: 601m (1972ft)
Floors: 120
Architect: Dar Al-Handasah Architects
A new tall tower has broken ground in New York City. Named the One Vanderbilt Avenue tower, the building is designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox architects, and construction officially started today. At 1,401 feet tall, upon completion it will be the second tallest building in New York after the One World Trade Center.&lt;br /&gt; &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;427m (1,401ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox&lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: The world's tallest buildings
One Vanderbilt Avenue, New YorkA new tall tower has broken ground in New York City. Named the One Vanderbilt Avenue tower, the building is designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox architects, and construction officially started today. At 1,401 feet tall, upon completion it will be the second tallest building in New York after the One World Trade Center.

Height: 427m (1,401ft)
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox
In February, a proposal for a mile-high tower in Tokyo was revealed. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;1,600m&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;(5,250ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates
Photos: The world's tallest buildings
Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, JapanIn February, a proposal for a mile-high tower in Tokyo was revealed.
Height: 1,600m (5,250ft)
Architect: Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates
The 1,600 meter tower is part of a future city concept named &quot;Next Tokyo 2045,&quot; which envisions a floating mega-city in Tokyo Bay. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;1,600m&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;(5,250ft) &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates
Photos: The world's tallest buildings
Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, JapanThe 1,600 meter tower is part of a future city concept named "Next Tokyo 2045," which envisions a floating mega-city in Tokyo Bay.

Height: 1,600m (5,250ft)
Architect: Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates
In December 2015, plans were unveiled for the 1 Undershaft -- a 300m tall building that could become the City of London&#39;s tallest building. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;300m (984ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;73&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Aroland Holdings
Photos: The world's tallest buildings
1 Undershaft, London, UKIn December 2015, plans were unveiled for the 1 Undershaft -- a 300m tall building that could become the City of London's tallest building.
Height: 300m (984ft)
Floors: 73
Architect: Aroland Holdings
&lt;a href=&quot;http://432parkavenue.com/?state=home&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;432 Park Avenue&lt;/a&gt;, the tallest all-residential tower in the western hemisphere, opened its doors in December 2015, recently became the hundredth supertall building in the world.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height:&lt;/strong&gt; 425.5m (1396ft)&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;85&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect&lt;/strong&gt;: Rafael Vinoly, SLCE Architects, LLP
Photos: The world's tallest buildings
432 Park Avenue, New York, U.S.432 Park Avenue, the tallest all-residential tower in the western hemisphere, opened its doors in December 2015, recently became the hundredth supertall building in the world.

Height: 425.5m (1396ft)
Floors: 85
Architect: Rafael Vinoly, SLCE Architects, LLP
Completed in 2015, Asia&#39;s tallest building surpasses the Shanghai World Financial Center and the Jin Mao Tower in Shanghai&#39;s Pudong district. Estimated to cost&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ft.com/cms/s/2/2b681036-4d17-11e3-bf32-00144feabdc0.html#axzz3xi9b3gIT&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; $2.4 billion&lt;/a&gt;, its completion marked the end of a project in the financial district stretching back to 1993.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;632m (2073ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Floors:&lt;/strong&gt; 128&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Jun Xia, Gensler&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: The world's tallest buildings
Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, ChinaCompleted in 2015, Asia's tallest building surpasses the Shanghai World Financial Center and the Jin Mao Tower in Shanghai's Pudong district. Estimated to cost $2.4 billion, its completion marked the end of a project in the financial district stretching back to 1993.

Height: 632m (2073ft)
Floors: 128
Architect: Jun Xia, Gensler
Known as the &quot;Freedom Tower,&quot; One World Trade Center stands on part of the site previously occupied by the Twin Towers. It&#39;s the highest building in the western hemisphere, and cost $3.9 billion according to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.forbes.com/sites/morganbrennan/2012/04/30/1-world-trade-center-officially-new-yorks-new-tallest-building/#2715e4857a0b564dc6e76cc2&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Forbes&lt;/a&gt;.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;541.3m (1776 ft) &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;94&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Skidmore, Owings &amp;amp; Merrill
Photos: The world's tallest buildings
One World Trade Center, New York, U.S.Known as the "Freedom Tower," One World Trade Center stands on part of the site previously occupied by the Twin Towers. It's the highest building in the western hemisphere, and cost $3.9 billion according to Forbes.

Height: 541.3m (1776 ft)
Floors: 94
Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
The first skyscraper to break the half-kilometer mark, the world&#39;s tallest building between March 2004 and March 2010 is also one of the greenest -- certified &lt;a href=&quot;https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leadership_in_Energy_and_Environmental_Design&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;LEED&lt;/a&gt; platinum in 2011. Designed to withstand the elements, including typhoons, earthquakes and 216 km/h winds, Taipei 101 utilizes a 660-tonne mass damper ball suspended from the 92nd floor, which sways to offset the movement of the building.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height:&lt;/strong&gt; 508m (1667ft)&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;101&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; C.Y. Lee &amp;amp; Partners
Photos: The world's tallest buildings
Taipei 101, Taipei, TaiwanThe first skyscraper to break the half-kilometer mark, the world's tallest building between March 2004 and March 2010 is also one of the greenest -- certified LEED platinum in 2011. Designed to withstand the elements, including typhoons, earthquakes and 216 km/h winds, Taipei 101 utilizes a 660-tonne mass damper ball suspended from the 92nd floor, which sways to offset the movement of the building.

Height: 508m (1667ft)
Floors: 101
Architect: C.Y. Lee & Partners
Construction of Shanghai&#39;s third supertall building took 11 years, but the skyscraper dubbed &quot;The Bottle Opener&quot; was met with critical praise and high-end residents when it completed in 2008, including the Park Hyatt Shanghai and offices for Ernst &amp;amp; Young, Morgan Stanley, and BNP Paribas.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height:&lt;/strong&gt; 492m (1614.17ft)&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;101&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Kohn Pederson Fox
Photos: The world's tallest buildings
Shanghai World Financial Center, Shanghai, ChinaConstruction of Shanghai's third supertall building took 11 years, but the skyscraper dubbed "The Bottle Opener" was met with critical praise and high-end residents when it completed in 2008, including the Park Hyatt Shanghai and offices for Ernst & Young, Morgan Stanley, and BNP Paribas.

Height: 492m (1614.17ft)
Floors: 101
Architect: Kohn Pederson Fox
Hong Kong&#39;s tallest building has 108 floors -- but walking around it, you&#39;d get a different story. The city&#39;s tetraphobia -- the fear of the number four -- means floors with the number have been skipped, and the International Commerce Center is marketed as a 118-story skyscraper.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height:&lt;/strong&gt; 484m (1588ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Floors:&lt;/strong&gt; 108&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; Kohn Pedersen Fox
Photos: The world's tallest buildings
International Commerce Center, Hong Kong, ChinaHong Kong's tallest building has 108 floors -- but walking around it, you'd get a different story. The city's tetraphobia -- the fear of the number four -- means floors with the number have been skipped, and the International Commerce Center is marketed as a 118-story skyscraper.

Height: 484m (1588ft)
Floors: 108
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox
Standing at 2,074 feet (632 meters) tall, the Shanghai Tower is the world&#39;s second tallest building.
Photos: The world's tallest buildings
Shanghai TowerStanding at 2,074 feet (632 meters) tall, the Shanghai Tower is the world's second tallest building.
The joint eighth highest completed skyscraper is still the tallest twin towers in the world. Finished in 1996 and inaugurated in 1999, it&#39;s been the site of numerous hair-raising stunts. Felix Baumgartner set a then-BASE jump world record in 1999 by jumping off a window cleaning crane, and in 2009 Frenchman Alain Robert, known as &quot;Spiderman,&quot; freeclimbed to the top of Tower Two without safety equipment -- and did so in under two hours. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt; 451.9m (1483ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;88&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Cesar Pelli
Photos: The world's tallest buildings
Petronas Towers 1 and 2, Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaThe joint eighth highest completed skyscraper is still the tallest twin towers in the world. Finished in 1996 and inaugurated in 1999, it's been the site of numerous hair-raising stunts. Felix Baumgartner set a then-BASE jump world record in 1999 by jumping off a window cleaning crane, and in 2009 Frenchman Alain Robert, known as "Spiderman," freeclimbed to the top of Tower Two without safety equipment -- and did so in under two hours.

Height: 451.9m (1483ft)
Floors: 88
Architect: Cesar Pelli
The architects behind the Burj Khalifa are also responsible for the world&#39;s tenth tallest building. Skidmore, Owings &amp;amp; Merrill&#39;s Zifeng Tower in Nanjing completed in January 2010 and sits just above the Willis Tower (previously the Sears Tower) in the rankings, eclipsing the SOM-designed Chicago icon by a mere 7.9 meters (26 ft).&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height:&lt;/strong&gt; 450m (1476ft) &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;66&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; Skidmore, Owings &amp;amp; Merrill
Photos: The world's tallest buildings
Zifeng Tower, Nanjing, ChinaThe architects behind the Burj Khalifa are also responsible for the world's tenth tallest building. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill's Zifeng Tower in Nanjing completed in January 2010 and sits just above the Willis Tower (previously the Sears Tower) in the rankings, eclipsing the SOM-designed Chicago icon by a mere 7.9 meters (26 ft).

Height: 450m (1476ft)
Floors: 66
Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Completed in March 2016, the Lotte World Tower is Seoul&#39;s first supertall skyscraper, and is currently the sixth tallest building in the world. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;555 meters (1819 feet)&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.kpf.com/about/profile&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The world's tallest buildings
Lotte World Tower, Seoul, South KoreaCompleted in March 2016, the Lotte World Tower is Seoul's first supertall skyscraper, and is currently the sixth tallest building in the world.

Height: 555 meters (1819 feet)
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
A hotel and office hybrid, this straightforward supertall building by &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.wongtung.com/e_intro.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Wong Tung &amp;amp; Partners&lt;/a&gt; in Hunan Province&#39;s booming capital city is expected to be completed by 2017. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;452 metres (1,482 ft) &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.wongtung.com/e_intro.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Wong Tung &amp;amp; Partners&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The world's tallest buildings
Changsha IFS Tower, Changsha, ChinaA hotel and office hybrid, this straightforward supertall building by Wong Tung & Partners in Hunan Province's booming capital city is expected to be completed by 2017.

Height: 452 metres (1,482 ft)
Architect: Wong Tung & Partners
The Suzhou IFS is two meters shy of the Changsha tower.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;450 meters (1476 feet)&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Photos: The world's tallest buildings
Suzhou IFS, Suzhou, ChinaThe Suzhou IFS is two meters shy of the Changsha tower.
Height: 450 meters (1476 feet)
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
The World One skyscraper in Mumbai will be as tall as the Willis Tower, the second tallest building in North America, and will be one of the world&#39;s tallest residential structures. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;442 meters (1450 feet)&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.pcf-p.com/a/f/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Pei Cobb Freed &amp;amp; Partners&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The world's tallest buildings
World One, Mumbai, IndiaThe World One skyscraper in Mumbai will be as tall as the Willis Tower, the second tallest building in North America, and will be one of the world's tallest residential structures.

Height: 442 meters (1450 feet)
Architect: Pei Cobb Freed & Partners
This design mimics and simplifies the neo-Gothic spires of an earlier skyscraper boom, à la the Woolworth and Empire State Buildings.&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;383 meters (1,257 ft)&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.dln.com.hk/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dennis Lau &amp;amp; Ng Chun Man Architects &amp;amp; Engineers&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The world's tallest buildings
Nanning Logan Century 1, Nanning, ChinaThis design mimics and simplifies the neo-Gothic spires of an earlier skyscraper boom, à la the Woolworth and Empire State Buildings.
Height: 383 meters (1,257 ft)
Architect: Dennis Lau & Ng Chun Man Architects & Engineers
Kohn Pedersen Fox is back with this 90-story residential building. Zigzagging cuts in the curtain-wall break up the monotony of yet another boxy tower.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;372 metres (1,220 ft)&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; Kohn Pedersen Fox
Photos: The world's tallest buildings
Three Sixty West Tower B, Mumbai, IndiaKohn Pedersen Fox is back with this 90-story residential building. Zigzagging cuts in the curtain-wall break up the monotony of yet another boxy tower.

Height: 372 metres (1,220 ft)
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox
Story highlights

  • CNN was invited to the construction site of the Jeddah Tower.
  • The skyscraper, in Saudi Arabia, will become the tallest in the world upon opening.
  • Despite delays, construction of the tower will be completed by 2020.

(CNN)These are the images that show what will soon be known as the world's next tallest building rising from the desert.

When the 3,280-feet-tall (1,000-meter-tall) Jeddah Tower, in Saudi Arabia, opens in 2020, it will knock Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa off its throne as the tallest skyscraper in the world by 236 feet (72 meters). Construction of the landmark is estimated to cost $1.4 billion.
When CNN visited the site at the end of 2017, the tower was 252 meters (826 feet) high and already had expansive views of the kingdom.
    A tall order?

    The tower will be the crown jewel of Jeddah Economic City, a commercial and residential project of 57 million square feet (5.3 million square meters), that will feature homes, hotels and offices, as well as tourist attractions.
    But the project hasn't been smooth sailing.
    Jeddah Tower, pictured during CNN&#39;s visit.
    Jeddah Tower, pictured during CNN's visit.
    There have been various delays since construction began in 2013. Since November 2017, two of the project's most prominent backers -- Saudi Arabia's Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, a prolific investor and businessman, and Bakr Bin Laden, chairman of Jeddah Tower's construction company Bin Laden Group -- have been caught up in the kingdom's anti-corruption purge, which saw hundreds questioned on accusations of corruption.
    Jeddah Economic Company, the developer behind the skyscraper, however, has confirmed to CNN that the project will be completed by 2020, as scheduled.
    Al-Waleed's company declined to provide comment to CNN, while Bin Laden Group couldn't be reached.

    A global landmark

    While today the site is surrounded by desert, upon completion the tower will be the center of the Jeddah Economic City development.
    "As of 2020, we'll start seeing things: you'll see the tower, you'll see the shopping mall, you'll see many other projects," says Mounib Hammoud, CEO of Jeddah Economic Company.
    Boasting a gross floor area of 2.6 million square feet (243,866 square meters) over 252 stories, the tower will also feature the world's highest observation deck at 2,178 feet (664 meters) off the ground, with a 5,382 square feet (500 square meter) outdoor platform.
    View from the tower, looking out to the surrounding desert.
    View from the tower, looking out to the surrounding desert.
    Other facilities include a five-star Four Seasons Hotel and 97 affiliated serviced apartments, including seven duplexes. Offices will account for seven floors, where there will be four "residential tiers" that will include 325 apartments.
    The elevators will reach a record height of 2,165 feet (660 meters), while the double-decker lifts that take visitors directly to the observation deck from Level 1 of the building can travel at 12.5 miles per hour. In other words, they can shuttle guests to the deck, accessed from the 157th and 158th floors, in 66.5 seconds.
    "When you first arrive at the tower, you are already 20 meters above sea level," explains Jomah. "Therefore, it's like every floor is a different experience (in) that building."
    The developers believe Jeddah Tower will be a game-changer for the area, which has traditionally acted as a gateway to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.
    "Before (the tower) was here, this was not considered a place that people would live," says Hisham Jomah, chief development officer of Jeddah Economic Company. "We are creating an independent city ... so that you don't have to leave here," he adds. "It's changing the mindset of Jeddah."
    A rendering of Jeddah Tower after completion.
    A rendering of Jeddah Tower after completion.
    "Building a tower of this kind, of this grandiosity, is really something I wouldn't have thought I would do," says Hammoud.
    "Jeddah is going to be repositioned on the international scene of modern cities," he adds. "You speak about downtown Dubai -- and now we're going to have downtown Jeddah."

    Rising power

    Jeddah Tower's construction fits into Saudi Vision 2030, a government plan that aims to diversify the economy in the kingdom and reduce its dependence on oil.
    "Vision 2030 is the development strategy of the project ... this is the instruction we have given to the architects and to the urban planners," explains Hammoud.
    Yet the ultimate goal is to raise the city's status as a global power player.
    The developers hope the skyscraper will put Jeddah on the map.
    The developers hope the skyscraper will put Jeddah on the map.
    "The Egyptians, they built the pyramids. In medieval France, they built all these huge cathedrals and churches. And in modern times, they built New York, Chicago. So really, it's a token of strength and ingenuity," he says. "Like in every city: after money, after power, you want strength.
    "After strength, you want to establish something, leave something for the world. And today, Jeddah is going to have a building which, many generations to come will talk about it."