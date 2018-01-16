(CNN) President Donald Trump's doctor, Dr. Ronny Jackson, characterized the president's health as "excellent," but like the majority of Americans, Trump is overweight and he doesn't get enough exercise.

Jackson said he will work with Trump to design an exercise routine and eating program that will help him get a better handle on his weight. The President said he would like to lose some, according to Jackson.

Being overweight, or in this case borderline obese, does increase Trump's risk for diabetes, heart disease and high cholesterol. Tests have shown he has high cholesterol and there's evidence of heart disease, but Jackson said tests show his heart is functioning well.

"I think a reasonable goal over the next year or so would be to lose 10 to 15 pounds," Jackson said. "We talked about diet and exercise a lot. He is more enthusiastic about the diet part than the exercise part, but we're going to do both."

Trump is also not alone in his lack of interest in exercise. Of adults over the age of 18, 51.7% met the US Physical Activity Guidelines for aerobic activity, and 21.7% of adults meet the aerobic and muscle strengthening activity guidelines, according to the CDC. Adults are supposed to do two hours and 30 minutes a week of moderate intensity aerobic activity or one hour and 15 minutes a week of vigorous intensity aerobic activity for "substantial health benefits," according to the guidelines. Trump has been seen out on the golf course, and the guidelines do say that "some activity is better than none," but if his doctor has any say in the matter, Trump will be exercising more.

"If we get diet and exercise right, then weight loss will come," Jackson said.