(CNN) Late last week, Hayden Porter, a 15-year-old freshman at a high school in Ohio, took his life. He was the sixth current or former teenage student from the school district to kill themselves within the past six months.

Three of the suicides occurred in a span of 11 days in January.

Police say the suicides don't look like they are linked, and the methods the children used were varied.

Chief Michael Pomesky said over the past five days his officers have responded to more than two dozen calls concerning potential suicides or asking for police to check on someone He said the community of Perry Township is in crisis.

"We pretty much went from no suicides to this," he said.