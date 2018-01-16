UAE seeks probe into alleged Qatari airspace violations

(CNN) The United Arab Emirates has asked the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to investigate its claim that Qatari fighter jets intercepted two civilian aircraft on their way to Bahrain.

The alleged interceptions were "a deliberate hostile act against civilian aircraft carriers," Ismaeil Mohammed Al Blooshi, assistant director general of the UAE's civil aviation authority, told CNN.

As the planes were descending, Al Blooshi said they were told by Bahrain air traffic control an unknown aircraft was flying near them. They were then told to reverse course and to hold steady to avoid a collision, he said.

One of the pilots of the Emirati carriers saw the Qatari fighter jet, Al Blooshi said. It had turned off its transponder, suggesting it wanted to remain unidentified, he claimed. The UAE would provide proof to the ICAO, the United Nations body responsible for civil aviation, Al Blooshi said.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry on Monday denied that its jets had intercepted the planes.

