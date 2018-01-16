(CNN) French President Emmanuel Macron said France would not tolerate another "Jungle" camp being built in Calais, insisting the port town will not be used as a "side door" for migrants to gain access to the UK.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May, Macron insisted that France was doing all it could to prevent illegal crossings into the UK.

Macron wants the UK to increase its spending to help ease the pressure on Calais, which was home to the former encampment known as the Jungle where thousands of migrants lived before it was destroyed by French authorities in October 2016.

"Calais has become an impasse," Macron said in a speech in the city on Tuesday.

"In no way will we let illegal routes to be developed here. In no way will we let a 'Jungle' spring up, or an illegal occupation of the territory."

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron will meet on Thursday.

Read More