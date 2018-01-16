(CNN) A Danish inventor, Peter Madsen, has been charged with murdering the Swedish journalist Kim Wall on his submarine, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Madsen has been charged with premeditated murder in addition to dismemberment and "sexual relations other than intercourse of a particularly dangerous nature."

Wall's dismembered body was found in the sea off the Danish coast after Wall visited Madsen on his vessel in August last year to interview him.

Her headless torso washed up on August 21 on an island near Copenhagen. Her head and legs were found later. Madsen has previously denied killing her, saying her death was an accident.

The submarine was found on August 11, about 15 hours after it had departed Copenhagen. Madsen was rescued from the sinking vessel and brought ashore, where he was picked up by police, but there was no trace of the missing journalist.

