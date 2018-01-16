New York (CNN) The young actor set to star in Woody Allen's next film says that he will donate his entire salary from that movie to charity amid questions about longstanding sexual abuse claims against Allen.

Timothee Chalamet announced in an Instagram post Monday night that he was "learning that a good role isn't the only criteria for accepting a job."

"I don't want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary," he said.

Chalamet said that he had been asked "in a few recent interviews" about the film, "A Rainy Day in New York," but was unable to answer because of "contractual obligations."

CNN and PBS's Christiane Amanpour spoke with Chalamet in New York last week alongside Armie Hammer, his co-star in "Call Me By Your Name," which has shot Chalamet to fame.

Timothee Chalamet on set with Woody Allen and Selena Gomez on September 11, 2017, in New York.