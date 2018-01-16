NAACP Awards 2018: The winners list

Story highlights
- TV series "black-ish" and "Power" are among the big winners
- Director Ava DuVernay honored as entertainer of the year
(CNN)The winners of the 49th NAACP Image Awards were announced during a live broadcast Monday night from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California.
Anthony Anderson hosted the two-hour awards show, which opened with a moment in support of #TimesUp featuring Angela Robinson, Kerry Washington, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Laverne Cox, Lena Waithe and Tracee Ellis Ross.
The majority of the awards were given out beforehand, but director Ava DuVernay ("Selma") was honored as the NAACP entertainer of the year during the telecast.
Here's a list of who won what at the NAACP Image Awards:
Entertainer of the year
Ava DuVernay
Outstanding actor in a motion picture
Daniel Kaluuya -- "Get Out"
Outstanding actress in a motion picture
Octavia Spencer -- "Gifted"
Outstanding motion picture
"Girls Trip"
Outstanding actor in a comedy series
Anthony Anderson -- "black-ish"
Outstanding actress in a comedy series
Tracee Ellis Ross -- "black-ish"
Outstanding comedy series
"black-ish"
Outstanding actor in a drama series
Omari Hardwick -- "Power"
Outstanding actress in a drama series
Taraji P. Henson -- "Empire"
Outstanding drama series
"Power"
The winners of the nontelevised categories for the 49th NAACP Image Awards are:
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Jay Ellis -- "Insecure"
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Marsai Martin -- "black-ish"
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
Joe Morton -- "Scandal"
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Naturi Naughton -- "Power"
Outstanding television movie, limited series or dramatic special
"The New Edition Story"
Outstanding actor in a television movie, limited series or dramatic special
Idris Elba -- "Guerrilla"
Outstanding actress in a television movie, limited series or dramatic special
Queen Latifah -- "Flint"
Outstanding news/information -- (series or special)
"Unsung"
Outstanding talk series
"The Real"
Outstanding reality program/reality competition series
"The Manns"
Outstanding variety or game show -- (series or special)
"Lip Sync Battle"
Outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture
Idris Elba -- "Thor: Ragnarok"
Outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture
Tiffany Haddish -- "Girls Trip"
Outstanding independent motion picture
"Detroit"
Visit the NAACP Image Awards site for the full list.