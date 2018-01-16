NAACP Awards 2018: The winners list

Story highlights TV series "black-ish" and "Power" are among the big winners

Director Ava DuVernay honored as entertainer of the year

(CNN) The winners of the 49th NAACP Image Awards were announced during a live broadcast Monday night from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California.

Anthony Anderson hosted the two-hour awards show, which opened with a moment in support of #TimesUp featuring Angela Robinson, Kerry Washington, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Laverne Cox, Lena Waithe and Tracee Ellis Ross.

The majority of the awards were given out beforehand, but director Ava DuVernay ("Selma") was honored as the NAACP entertainer of the year during the telecast.

Here's a list of who won what at the NAACP Image Awards:

Entertainer of the year

Read More