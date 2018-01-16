London (CNN) The death of Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan is not being treated as suspicious, London's Metropolitan Police said Tuesday.

The 46-year-old lead singer of the Irish band was found dead in her London hotel room on Monday.

She had been in London for a short recording session, according to a statement by her publicist.

Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time. Full Statement: https://t.co/L8K98BFpSM pic.twitter.com/ADEY51Xnwe — The Cranberries (@The_Cranberries) January 15, 2018

The Cranberries rose to global fame in the mid-1990s with a string of hits, including "Linger," "Zombie" and "Dreams." The group, from Limerick, has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide.

In 2007, O'Riordan launched a solo project with her album "Are You Listening?" before reuniting with the group in 2009. She also teamed up with Smiths bassist Andy Rourke and Ole Koretsky to provide the vocals for the group D.A.R.K.

