Black superheroes are having a moment

(CNN) Is it a coincidence that black superheroes are stirring excitement at a time when ethnicity and race relations are in the spotlight?

Writer Adilifu Nama doesn't think so.

The author of "Super Black: American Pop Culture and Black Superheroes" and "Race on the QT: Blackness and the Films of Quentin Tarantino" told CNN he sees a connection between current events and what's happening on both the big and small screen.

"I would put this all in the context of a zeitgeist where race and issues concerning African Americans [are] a very vivid backdrop for these black superheroes," Nama said. "We're living in a very racialized moment. With these black superheroes coming out, they are dynamic to [the audience]."

The eagerly awaited series "Black Lightning," which premieres Tuesday on The CW network, revolves around Jefferson Pierce (played by actor Cress Williams), a black, middle aged educator who must resurrect his super powers to protect his family and community.