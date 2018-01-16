'Assassination of Gianni Versace' ably wears 'Crime Story' mantle

(CNN) "American Crime Story" faced a daunting challenge in following up the compulsive appeal of "The People v. O.J. Simpson." The result, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace," carves out its own distinctive approach to another high-profile, salacious murder without, perhaps inevitably, wearing the mantle quite as well.

To their credit, the producers have demonstrated the format's elasticity by delving into the 1997 slaying of Versace, the famed fashion designer, as part of a killing spree by Andrew Cunanan.

Working from Maureen Orth's book "Vulgar Favors," the narrative jumps around in time, filling in bits and pieces of the story out of sequence, in a manner that galvanizes attention and gradually builds in intensity.

The show's point of view, however, unfolds pretty squarely from the perspective of Cunanan, a compulsive liar and hustler whose grandiose vision of himself and pangs of economic anxiety triggered his tragic behavior.

While Darren Criss (who previously teamed with producer Ryan Murphy on "Glee") delivers a strong, compelling performance, the underlying efforts to humanize Cunanan and, indeed, explain him drifts down some troubling and questionable corridors. As Murphy's projects often do, the effect at times risks not just providing insight into a murderer, but glamorizing him and his grisly actions.

