Quickly catch up: Tuesday, January 16
-- "Shithole" has turned into a "shitshow." In an exclusive interview, Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin maintains he heard President Trump use the word "shithole" during an immigration meeting to describe African nations, despite Republican senators over the weekend denying that was the word Trump used. The President said today that he wants immigrants from everywhere. (Meanwhile, we are days away from a potential government shutdown.)
-- Special counsel Robert Mueller subpoenaed former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon in the Russia probe. Meanwhile, former Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates may face their criminal trial before the midterm elections.
-- The California parents accused of torturing and holding their 13 children captive projected a picture-perfect family image on social media
-- GE will take a $6 billion hit from its financial business.
-- Sexual abuse victims of former Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar spoke in court today during his sentencing.
-- A Danish inventor was charged in the murder of a Swedish journalist.
-- People are picking sides over the Aziz Ansari allegations: Is he guilty of assault or just being a really bad date? Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted support for "True Lies" co-star Eliza Dushku. And Matt Damon said he's going to just stay quiet for a while.
-- Kim and Kanye welcomed a third child.
-- Don't drink and drone in New Jersey.
-- Here's why rats everywhere are feeling vindicated.