Quickly catch up: Tuesday, January 16

-- "Shithole" has turned into a "shitshow." In an exclusive interview, Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin maintains he heard President Trump use the word "shithole" during an immigration meeting to describe African nations, despite Republican senators over the weekend denying that was the word Trump used. The President said today that he wants immigrants from everywhere . (Meanwhile, we are days away from a potential government shutdown .)