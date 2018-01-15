Moscow (CNN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused the United States of destabilizing the world, airing a list of grievances over the Trump administration's foreign policy.

Lavrov dedicated the opening of his annual press conference Monday to castigating the US, which is expected to soon issue a fresh round of sanctions against Russia over its interference in the 2016 US election. Russia has long denied meddling in the vote.

Lavrov criticized the US for issuing regular "threats" in relation to events in North Korea and Iran that had "further destabilized" the global situation.

He did not mention President Donald Trump by name, but the US President has issued stern threats to North Korea and Iran, sending a series of fiery Twitter posts attacking the leadership in both nations.

Trump has openly ridiculed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Twitter over Pyongyang's missile and nuclear testing and threatened military intervention. He recently lambasted the Iranian leadership for being repressive, "brutal and corrupt," and supported anti-government protesters challenging the government in six days of rallies.

