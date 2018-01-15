Hijab cutting incident did not happen, Toronto police say

(CNN) Toronto police say an alarming incident reported by an 11-year-old girl -- that a man cut her hijab as she walked to school -- did not happen.

A police spokesman would not provide specifics but said the evidence didn't support the girl's account.

"It's very rare for an allegation to be investigated and we later find out that it does not happen," spokesman Mark Pugash said Monday.

Police said the investigation has concluded.

CNN has reached out to the girl's family but has not received a response.

