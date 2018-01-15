Breaking News

4 remain missing in deadly California mudslides

By Joe Sterling, CNN

Updated 9:39 AM ET, Mon January 15, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Rivers of mud wreak havoc in California
Rivers of mud wreak havoc in California

    JUST WATCHED

    Rivers of mud wreak havoc in California

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Rivers of mud wreak havoc in California 01:14

Story highlights

  • At least 20 people have died in the mudslides
  • DA to citizenry: Avoid affected areas

(CNN)Searchers in California sifted through mud-caked debris Monday for four people missing in mudslides that have killed at least 20 people and walloped Montecito, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said.

Hampered by blocked roads, downed trees and power lines, deputies searched for John "Jack" Cantin, 17; Faviola Benitez Calderon, 28; and John "Jack" Keating, 53.
Lydia Sutthithepa, 2, is also among the missing. Her father, Pinit Sutthithepa, 30, was found dead on Saturday.
    The mudslides came in the early morning hours of last Tuesday, destroying an estimated 65 homes and damaging hundreds of others, the California Department of Fire and Forestry Protection said.
    The rain poured down on hillsides charred by recent wildfires, which burned vegetation that otherwise could make the terrain more resistant to mudslides.
    Read More
    The Thomas Fire -- the largest wildfire in California's recorded history -- burned more than 281,000 acres in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties from early December into this month. It wasn't fully contained until Friday.
    Why California&#39;s mudslides are so devastating
    Why California's mudslides are so devastating
    For days, rescuers searched frantically for the missing after mud and boulders barreled into neighborhoods in and near Montecito, an affluent seaside community east of Santa Barbara. The mudslides demolished homes and left roads impassable.
    Now, what had been a search-and-rescue operation authorities is a search-and-recovery undertaking. The crews probably won't be hampered by bad weather most of this week. The first chance of rain will come Thursday night to Friday and it is estimated to amount generally to less than a third of an inch, CNN meteorologists said.
    How to help the victims of the California mudslides
    An aerial view of Montecito, California, shows mudflow and debris on Wednesday, January 10. Heavy rains unleashed deadly mudslides Tuesday that damaged or swept away dozens of homes in Southern California.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    An aerial view of Montecito, California, shows mudflow and debris on Wednesday, January 10. Heavy rains unleashed deadly mudslides Tuesday that damaged or swept away dozens of homes in Southern California.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 18
    A damaged home is seen in Montecito on January 10.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    A damaged home is seen in Montecito on January 10.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 18
    Part of a structure sits in a tree after being knocked off its foundation by a Montecito mudslide on January 10.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    Part of a structure sits in a tree after being knocked off its foundation by a Montecito mudslide on January 10.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 18
    Emergency personnel carry a woman from a collapsed house after a mudslide in Montecito on Tuesday, January 9.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    Emergency personnel carry a woman from a collapsed house after a mudslide in Montecito on Tuesday, January 9.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 18
    Kerry Mann navigates the large boulders and mudflow that destroyed her friend&#39;s home in Montecito.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    Kerry Mann navigates the large boulders and mudflow that destroyed her friend's home in Montecito.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 18
    A view of the 101 freeway from Olive Mill Road in Montecito.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    A view of the 101 freeway from Olive Mill Road in Montecito.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 18
    Phillip Harnsberger crosses through mud from a flooded creek in Montecito on January 9.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    Phillip Harnsberger crosses through mud from a flooded creek in Montecito on January 9.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 18
    Mud fills the interior of a destroyed car in Burbank on January 9.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    Mud fills the interior of a destroyed car in Burbank on January 9.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 18
    Runoff water from a creek floods Highway 101 in Montecito on January 9. Flooding forced many heavily traveled roads to close.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    Runoff water from a creek floods Highway 101 in Montecito on January 9. Flooding forced many heavily traveled roads to close.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 18
    Reilly, a search dog with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, looks for victims in Montecito on January 9.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    Reilly, a search dog with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, looks for victims in Montecito on January 9.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 18
    A firefighter clears debris in Los Angeles on January 9.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    A firefighter clears debris in Los Angeles on January 9.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 18
    A van is stuck in the mud in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles on January 9.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    A van is stuck in the mud in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles on January 9.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 18
    A police vehicle drives across a flooded side road in Montecito, near the San Ysidro exit of Highway 101 on January 9.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    A police vehicle drives across a flooded side road in Montecito, near the San Ysidro exit of Highway 101 on January 9.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 18
    Mud covers a road in Burbank on January 9.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    Mud covers a road in Burbank on January 9.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 18
    Los Angeles firefighters work amid floodwaters and mud on January 9.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    Los Angeles firefighters work amid floodwaters and mud on January 9.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 18
    A member of the Long Beach search and rescue team looks for survivors in a car in Montecito on January 9.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    A member of the Long Beach search and rescue team looks for survivors in a car in Montecito on January 9.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 18
    Mud washes away personal belongings in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles on January 9.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    Mud washes away personal belongings in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles on January 9.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 18
    Rushing rainwater fills the Los Angeles River near downtown Los Angeles.
    Photos: Deadly mudslides in Southern California
    Rushing rainwater fills the Los Angeles River near downtown Los Angeles.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 18
    32 california mudslide 011025 california mudslide 011024 california mudslide 011034 california mudslide 0109 RESTRICTED 27 california mudslide 0110 RESTRICTED 22 california mudslide 0109 RESTRICTED 21 california mudsliced 010926 california mudslide 010901 CA mudslide 011009 california mudslide32 california mudslide 0109 RESTRICTED08 california mudslide29 california mudslide 010916 california mudslide 02 CA mudslide 011014 california mudslide 13 california mudslide 10 california mudslide
    The cleanup effort is arduous. Santa Barbara District Attorney Joyce Dudley said in a statement Sunday those who "encumber the continuing rescue efforts by unnecessarily entering the affected areas" could face fines and even jail.
    She noted that the area is west of Sheffield Drive/East Valley Road/Ladera Lane, east of Olive Mill/Hot Springs Road, north of the ocean, and south of the U.S. Forest Service boundary.
    A Cal Fire search and rescue crew at a storm-damaged home in Montecito.
    A Cal Fire search and rescue crew at a storm-damaged home in Montecito.
    "Those areas are not only active search areas, but also remain dangerous. Therefore, unauthorized persons who enter those areas will not only interfere with critical and time-urgent search and rescue efforts, but may also become victims themselves."
    A portion of US 101, a major freeway connecting Northern and Southern California, remained closed. It's not clear when the highway will be cleared for travel.

    CNN's Faith Karimi, Steve Almasy and Dakin Andone contributed to this report.