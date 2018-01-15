(CNN) On the eve of former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar's sentencing for sexually abusing girls in his care, American gymnast Simone Biles has come forward to say me, too.

"I, too, am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar," she said Monday afternoon in a Twitter post with the hashtag #MeToo.

"There are many reasons that I have been reluctant to share my story, but I know now that it is not my fault."

More than 140 women and girls have accused Nassar of sexual misconduct, including Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney -- members of the "Fierce Five" that won the gold in 2012.

Nassar was the team doctor for USA Gymnastics through four Olympic Games, treating hopeful young gymnasts and gold medal winners alike. The basic facts of his case illustrate the drive of the #MeToo movement. Scores of women say they were abused by a respected man and then pressured into silence by powerful institutions.