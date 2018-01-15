(CNN) On the eve of former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar's sentencing for sexually abusing girls in his care, American gymnast Simone Biles has come forward to say me, too.

"I, too, am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar," the Olympian said Monday afternoon in a Twitter post with the hashtag #MeToo.

"There are many reasons that I have been reluctant to share my story, but I know now that it is not my fault."

Biles is the latest member of the "Fierce Five" 2012 US gymnastics team to speak out against Nassar. Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney have said he abused them.

"After hearing the brave stories of my friends and other survivors, I know that this horrific experience does not define me," she said.

