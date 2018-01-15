Florida casino boat fire kills 1; other passengers swim to safety

Story highlights Fire broke out about a half mile from shore

In addition to smoke inhalation and chest pains, passengers who swam to shore risked hypothermia

(CNN) A woman died and 15 people were injured when a fire broke out on a shuttle boat taking passengers to a casino boat near New Port Richey, Florida, north of Tampa.

The female passenger, 42, died at 10:42 pm on Sunday at the Bayonet Point Regional Medical Center where she was being treated for her injuries, according to Kevin Doll, Pasco County Sheriff's Office spokesman.

The extent of her injuries or the cause of death were not released.

There were 50 people on board when the fire started Sunday about half a mile from shore, said Shawn Whited, the chief of the fire division for Pasco County. Fire department officials said the fire likely started in the engine room and spread quickly.

Officials said the boat's captain saved lives because he turned the boat around when he noticed the flames, managing to get closer to shore and making it easier for first responders to reach those in the water.

Read More