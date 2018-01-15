(CNN) A couple was arrested after police discovered that 13 people had been held captive in their California home in filthy conditions, some shackled to beds with chains and padlocks, officials said Monday.

The victims ranged in age from 2 to 29, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

A 17-year-old girl managed to escape from the residence in Perris, California on Sunday and called 911 from a cell phone she found in the house, police said.

The girl claimed her 12 brothers and sisters were being held captive inside the home by her parents, some of them bound with chains and padlocks, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said.

The 17-year-old "appeared to be only 10 years old and slightly emaciated," the Riverside Sheriff's Department said.

