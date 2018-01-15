Breaking News

Venus Williams exits on rough day for Americans

Ravi Ubha, for CNN

Updated 3:26 AM ET, Mon January 15, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Venus Williams first played in the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in 1998.
Photos: Australian Open 2018: Three decades of Venus Williams in Melbourne
Venus Williams first played in the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in 1998.
Hide Caption
1 of 13
Venus won the Australian Open women&#39;s doubles title with sister Serena in 2001.
Photos: Australian Open 2018: Three decades of Venus Williams in Melbourne
Venus won the Australian Open women's doubles title with sister Serena in 2001.
Hide Caption
2 of 13
Two years later the sisters again won the women&#39;s doubles title at Melbourne Park after beating Virginia Ruano Pascual of Spain and Paola Suarez of Argentina.
Photos: Australian Open 2018: Three decades of Venus Williams in Melbourne
Two years later the sisters again won the women's doubles title at Melbourne Park after beating Virginia Ruano Pascual of Spain and Paola Suarez of Argentina.
Hide Caption
3 of 13
That same year the two sisters also met in the Australian Open women&#39;s singles final with their mother Oracene watching. Serena won the match 7-6 3-6 6-4.
Photos: Australian Open 2018: Three decades of Venus Williams in Melbourne
That same year the two sisters also met in the Australian Open women's singles final with their mother Oracene watching. Serena won the match 7-6 3-6 6-4.
Hide Caption
4 of 13
In 2005, Venus was seeded eighth but was knocked out by Alicia Molik of Australia.
Photos: Australian Open 2018: Three decades of Venus Williams in Melbourne
In 2005, Venus was seeded eighth but was knocked out by Alicia Molik of Australia.
Hide Caption
5 of 13
A year later Venus was the No. 1 seed at Melbourne Park but made a surprise exit in the first round after Bulgarian teenager Tsvetana Pironkova beat the American 6-2 0-6 9-7.
Photos: Australian Open 2018: Three decades of Venus Williams in Melbourne
A year later Venus was the No. 1 seed at Melbourne Park but made a surprise exit in the first round after Bulgarian teenager Tsvetana Pironkova beat the American 6-2 0-6 9-7.
Hide Caption
6 of 13
In 2009, the two Williams sisters won their third Australian Open women&#39;s doubles title after beating Ai Sugiyama of Japan and Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia.
Photos: Australian Open 2018: Three decades of Venus Williams in Melbourne
In 2009, the two Williams sisters won their third Australian Open women's doubles title after beating Ai Sugiyama of Japan and Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia.
Hide Caption
7 of 13
A year later the American sisters won their fourth Australian Open women&#39;s doubles title after beating Cara Black of Zimbabwe and Liezel Huber of the US 6-4 6-3.
Photos: Australian Open 2018: Three decades of Venus Williams in Melbourne
A year later the American sisters won their fourth Australian Open women's doubles title after beating Cara Black of Zimbabwe and Liezel Huber of the US 6-4 6-3.
Hide Caption
8 of 13
Since 1998, Venus has missed three Australian Open tournaments, twice due to wrist injuries and in 2012 following her diagnosis with Sjögren&#39;s syndrome in 2011. She got as far as the third round in the women&#39;s singles in 2013 where she was beaten by Russian Maria Sharapova.
Photos: Australian Open 2018: Three decades of Venus Williams in Melbourne
Since 1998, Venus has missed three Australian Open tournaments, twice due to wrist injuries and in 2012 following her diagnosis with Sjögren's syndrome in 2011. She got as far as the third round in the women's singles in 2013 where she was beaten by Russian Maria Sharapova.
Hide Caption
9 of 13
Photos: Australian Open 2018: Three decades of Venus Williams in Melbourne
Hide Caption
10 of 13
Last year the two Williams sisters met in the Australian Open women&#39;s singles final for a second with Serena again getting the better of Venus, winning 6-4 6-4. Serena won&#39;t be at Melbourne Park to defend her title following the birth of her first child and if Venus were to win this year she&#39;s become the oldest player -- male or female -- to win a major in the Open era.
Photos: Australian Open 2018: Three decades of Venus Williams in Melbourne
Last year the two Williams sisters met in the Australian Open women's singles final for a second with Serena again getting the better of Venus, winning 6-4 6-4. Serena won't be at Melbourne Park to defend her title following the birth of her first child and if Venus were to win this year she's become the oldest player -- male or female -- to win a major in the Open era.
Hide Caption
11 of 13
Last year Venus made the final but lost to Serena in straight sets.
Photos: Australian Open 2018: Three decades of Venus Williams in Melbourne
Last year Venus made the final but lost to Serena in straight sets.
Hide Caption
12 of 13
And on Monday, Venus had a tough draw in the first round and was beaten by Belinda Bencic 6-3 7-5.
Photos: Australian Open 2018: Three decades of Venus Williams in Melbourne
And on Monday, Venus had a tough draw in the first round and was beaten by Belinda Bencic 6-3 7-5.
Hide Caption
13 of 13
01 Venus Williams Australian Open 199802 Venus Williams Australian Open 200103 Venus Williams Australian Open 200304 Venus Williams Australian Open 200305 Venus Williams Australian Open 200506 Venus Williams Australian Open 200607 Venus Williams Australian Open 200908 Venus Williams Australian Open 201009 Venus Williams Australian Open 201310 Venus Williams Australian Open 201411 Venus Williams Australian Open 2017Serena Williams Venus Williams Australian Open 2017 Venus Williams

Story highlights

  • Venus Williams loses to Belinda Bencic
  • Williams made last year's final
  • Tough day for Americans in Melbourne
  • Rafael Nadal in action on Day 1

(CNN)When Venus Williams won her semifinal at last year's Australian Open, her joy was there for all to see.

Typically understated in victory, Williams on that occasion dropped her racket, pirouetted and skipped to the net. A double pirouette soon followed and you couldn't wipe the smile off her face. It set the tone for a fine 2017 season, even if the evergreen Williams lost to younger sister Serena in the final.
READ: Federer's difficult draw
    But handed with a tough draw at this year's Australian Open, the seven-time grand slam champion couldn't replicate her success at Melbourne Park and was upset by a resurgent Belinda Bencic 6-3 7-5 on what was a tough day for Americans overall to kick off the year's first major.
    With Serena skipping the tournament because the record 23-time grand slam winner isn't yet ready to return to tournament play four months after giving birth to a first child, it means no Williams sister in the second round of a major -- a rarity.
    Read More

    US woe

    Joining the 37-year-old in making early exits were Sloane Stephens -- who hasn't won a match since claiming the US Open in September -- and CoCo Vandeweghe. All three made the semifinals in New York.
    The fourth American semifinalist at Flushing Meadows, Madison Keys, is still in contention -- she won't play her opener until Tuesday.
    Of 10 Americans who finished their first-round matches Monday, only one -- Ryan Harrison -- prevailed. Brisbane finalist Harrison needed five sets to fend off Dudi Sela.
    Another player who had success in New York was also eliminated, men's finalist Kevin Anderson. The US-based South African fell to the lone British man in the draw in the absence of the injured Andy Murray, Kyle Edmund, 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4.
    Visit our tennis page for more tennis stories
    Anderson's conqueror in New York, world No. 1 Rafael Nadal, faces Victor Estrella Burgos in Monday's night session.
    More to follow