What a shot! 26 amazing sports photos

Photos: Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs catches the ball before scoring a historic, last-second 61-yard touchdown during an NFC Divisional Playoff game on Sunday, January 14, in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints 29-24 and will advance to face the Philadelphia Eagles for a chance to play in the Super Bowl on February 4.

Photos: Bryon Wilson of the United States crashes in the Men's Moguls Finals during the 2018 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup on Wednesday, January 10, in Park City, Utah.

Photos: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after a touchdown in the third quarter of the AFC divisional playoff game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, January 13, in Massachusetts. The Patriots will go on to face the Jacksonville Jaguars to vie for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Photos: Venus Williams serves against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic during their women's singles first-round match on day one of the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 15. Bencic defeated Williams in a surprising upset.

Photos: Switzerland's Simon Ammann soars through the air during the Ski Flying World Championships in Austria on January 13.

Photos: Dogs speed down the track during a race on January 10 in Brighton, England.

Photos: Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammate Luis Suarez after scoring his team's fourth goal during the La Liga match against Real Sociedad on January 14.

Photos: American snowboarder Shaun White competes in his final run during the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe final on January 13. The two-time Olympic gold medalist qualified once again for the Winter Olympics with a perfect score of 100 at the US Grand Prix.

Photos: Fans brace as Dallas Mavericks' J.J. Barea lands in their laps while chasing a loose ball at an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, January 9.

Photos: James van Riemsdyk of the Toronto Maple Leafs scores on Ottawa Senators players, from left, Erik Karlsson, Thomas Chabot, Craig Anderson, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau on January 10. The Senators ultimately defeated the Maple Leafs 4-3.

Photos: Argentinian biker Franco Caimi crashes in the mud during Stage 7 of the 2018 Dakar Rally between La Paz and Uyuni, Bolivia, on January 13.

Photos: Paige VanZant (with braids) fights Jessica-Rose Clark during UFC Fight Night on January 14 in St. Louis.

Photos: Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar balances his boot on his head to celebrate scoring a penalty kick during the French League Cup quarter-final football match on January 10 in Amiens, northern France.

Photos: Melbourne Victory celebrate a goal during the round 11 W-League match against Melbourne City on January 14.

Photos: Blake Griffin of the Los Angeles Clippers dunks against the Sacramento Kings during the second half on January 13 in Los Angeles.

Photos: Lara Gut of Switzerland loses a ski pole during the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup on January 13 in Bad Kleinkirchheim, Austria.

Photos: Philadelphia Eagles' Jay Ajayi is taken down by Atlanta Falcons' Brooks Reed, No. 50, during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game on Saturday, January 13.

Photos: Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus skate in a short dance program on Friday, January 12.

Photos: Spectators lie in the sand as Sheikh Khalid Al Qassimi of United Arab Emirates and his co-driver, Xavier Panseri of France, compete during Stage 8 of the 2018 Dakar Rally between Uyuni and Tupiza, Bolivia, on Sunday, January 14.

Photos: Arizona Coyotes right wing Tobias Rieder, No. 8, gets shoved to the ice by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse, No. 25, as Oilers goaltender Al Montoya, No. 35 makes a save on Friday, January 12.

Photos: Naomi Osaka of Japan watches the ball as she serves during a practice session ahead of the 2018 Australian on Thursday, January 11.

Photos: A bullet casing releases as Marie Dorin-Habert from France practices at the shooting range during a training session on Tuesday, January 9, at the Biathlon World Cup in Ruhpolding, Germany.

Photos: Hobart Hurricanes players run out onto the pitch before the Big Bash League match against the Brisbane Heat on Monday, January 15.

Photos: Darnell Nurse, and Zack Kassian, No. 44, of the Edmonton Oilers celebrate after Nurse scored an overtime goal against the Vegas Golden Knights to win their game 3-2 on Saturday, January 13, in Las Vegas.

Photos: Nele Bayn of Germany breaks through the water during the Wadi Adventure International Canoe Slalom Winter Training Camp on Tuesday, January 9, in United Arab Emirates.

