Royal Ascot to offer record prize money in 2018

(CNN) Famed for its historic Royal connections and as a pillar of British sporting life, Ascot Racecourse will be offering more prize money than ever before in 2018.

This year will see a record $18.5 million (£13,452,000 million) awarded in prize money -- an increase of 10% from 2017 -- over 25 days of racing (excluding the industry-owned QIPCO British Champions Day) at the famous racecourse situated a hour's drive west of London.

Royal Ascot, the jewel in the crown of the British racing calendar which runs from June 19-23 this year, will be worth more than $9.6M (£7M) with a minimum of $124,500 (£90,000) on offer for every race.

"In order to continue to attract the best horses to run at Ascot, and with the Royal Meeting a shop window for international investment in British racing, it is important that we offer as competitive prize money as we can, particularly at the high end," Guy Henderson, Chief Executive at Ascot Racecourse, said in a statement.

