Royal Ascot to offer record prize money in 2018

Updated 9:34 AM ET, Mon January 15, 2018

Royal Ascot is one of the highlights of the British summer&#39;s sporting and cultural calendar.
The Queen is big horse racing fan and continues the royal traditions of riding in a horse-drawn carriage up Ascot&#39;s Straight Mile to open each day, first introduced by King George IV in 1825.
Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were in another carriage in the royal procession at the Berkshire venue.
The Duchess of Cambridge (in white) rode in a carriage with Sophie, Countess of Wessex , Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (right) and Edward, Earl of Essex.
The Queen led a minute&#39;s silence for the victims of the recent Grenfell Tower disaster and the London and Manchester terror attacks.
The Duchess of Cambridge shared a joke with Zara Philllips, daughter of Princess Anne.
Royal Ascot is a quintessentially British sporting occasion.
Lunch in the car park is a Royal Ascot tradition for many.
Racegoers are obliged to dress up for the occasion, particularly in the Royal Enclosure where top hats and tails for men are compulsory.
Royal Ascot is very much a cathedral of high fashion ...
... and an occasion for dressing up.
Hats are big and bold -- no fascinators are allowed in the Royal Enclosure.
As for the racing ... Jockey William Buick rode Ribchester (sheepskin noseband) to victory in the Queen Anne Stakes on the opening day of Royal Ascot.
Two-time Kentucky Derby-winning jockey John Velazquez stepped into the injured Frankie Dettori&#39;s shoes and rode Lady Aurelia (centre) to victory in the King&#39;s Stand Stakes.
Barney Roy won the St James&#39;s Palace Stakes, the third Group 1 race of the day, as favorite Churchill finished fourth.
Story highlights

  • Royal Ascot prize money raised to nearly $10M for 2018
  • Ascot Racecourse is one of world's premier horse racing venues

(CNN)Famed for its historic Royal connections and as a pillar of British sporting life, Ascot Racecourse will be offering more prize money than ever before in 2018.

This year will see a record $18.5 million (£13,452,000 million) awarded in prize money -- an increase of 10% from 2017 -- over 25 days of racing (excluding the industry-owned QIPCO British Champions Day) at the famous racecourse situated a hour's drive west of London.
Royal Ascot, the jewel in the crown of the British racing calendar which runs from June 19-23 this year, will be worth more than $9.6M (£7M) with a minimum of $124,500 (£90,000) on offer for every race.
    Hugh Grosvenor, 2nd Duke of Westminster (1879 - 1953) at Chester Races with French fashion designer Coco Chanel (1883 - 1971), 1st May 1924. (Photo by Phillips/Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
    Hugh Grosvenor, 2nd Duke of Westminster (1879 - 1953) at Chester Races with French fashion designer Coco Chanel (1883 - 1971), 1st May 1924. (Photo by Phillips/Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

    "In order to continue to attract the best horses to run at Ascot, and with the Royal Meeting a shop window for international investment in British racing, it is important that we offer as competitive prize money as we can, particularly at the high end," Guy Henderson, Chief Executive at Ascot Racecourse, said in a statement.
    "It is therefore pleasing to be able to announce, through balanced progress, that Ascot is able to offer record prize money alongside our other investments and continuing to reduce our Grandstand debt on schedule," Henderson added, referring to a £200 million redevelopment which was completed in 2006.
    Photos: The best of the Flat racing season in 2017
    The first Classic of the season was the 2000 Guineas, won by Ryan Moore onboard Churchill, at Newmarket. The Group 1 race run over a mile is for three-year-old colts and fillies.
    The following day at Newmarket, Wayne Lordon rode Winter to victory in the 1000 Guineas, a Group 1 race over a mile for three-year-old fillies.
    At Epsom in June, veteran jockey Frankie Dettori onboard Enable stormed home in the Oaks, the third Classic of the year. The race for three-year-old fillies is run over 1 mile, 4 furlongs and comes the day before the Derby.
    Derby Day at Epsom is a huge occasion in the sporting and cultural calendar, attracting racegoers from all walks of life.
    Irish jockey Padraig Beggy rode trainer Aidan O&#39;Brien&#39;s huge outsider Wings Of Eagles (left) to victory in the Derby, finishing ahead of Cliffs Of Moher (center).
    It was redemption of sorts for Beggy, who had been banned for a year in Australia in 2014 for a positive urine sample that showed traces of cocaine, and for subsequently giving false evidence.
    With Royal Ascot approaching, horses return though the woods after working on the Warren Hill gallops at Newmarket.
    Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, opened Royal Ascot 2017 with the traditional procession up the course.
    On day two The Queen delivered her traditional speech at the State Opening of Parliament before making a quick change into a vivid yellow dress to attend Royal Ascot, without the Duke of Edinburgh who had been admitted to hospital with an infection.
    Jockey Ryan Moore rode Highland Reel to victory in the feature race of the day, the Prince of Wales&#39;s Stakes.
    Ladies Day at Royal Ascot brought a stunning mix of color and high fashion to the Berkshire racecourse, west of London.
    Horse racing has been held at the famous course since 1711 and tradition is a hallmark of the meeting. Top hats and tails remain compulsory in parts of the course, while there are strict rules governing headwear.
    Big Orange, ridden by James Doyle, won the Gold Cup, the feature race on Ladies&#39; Day at Royal Ascot.
    The Queen is a huge horse racing enthusiast and has her own runners in the famous royal silks.
    Royal Ascot is another celebration of the British sporting summer. Even the bookies get involved.
    Sandown Park in Esher, Surrey is the venue in early July for the prestigious Group 1 Eclipse Stakes, won by Ulysses for Sir Michael Stoute.
    Ascot features again in late July when the feature race of the meeting is the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.
    John Gosden&#39;s star filly Enable followed up wins in the English and Irish Oaks with a dominant King George victory under Frankie Dettori, who said he lost seven pounds in six days to make the weight. Ulysses was a distant second.
    All eyes are on Glorious Goodwood in the first week of August. The spectacular course perched high on the South Downs outside Chichester on England&#39;s south coast is another iconic venue.
    The betting market is as strong as ever at Goodwood.
    Frankie Dettori rode Lancelot Du Lac (left) to victory in the esteemed Stewards Cup on a stormy day five of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.
    In early September, Laytown in County Meath, Ireland, hosts a unique meeting on the beach.
    Laytown is unique in the Irish racing calendar as the only event run on a beach under the Rules of Racing.
    The Leopardstown track, south of Dublin, hosted the prestigious Irish Champion Stakes in September, won by Decorated Knight for trainer Roger Charlton.
    Ryan Moore rode Capri (centre, in purple) to victory in the final British Classic of the year, the St Leger at Doncaster.
    In the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot in October, Dettori rode four-year-old filly Persuasive to her first win of the season.
    Later that day, Dettori also rode a winner in the Champions Stakes, guiding the favorite Cracksman home with ease.
    It was Robert Winston aboard Librisa Breeze that triumphed in the the QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes, also held at Ascot in October.
    The prestigious English venue also played host to former footballer Michael Owen as he made his jockey debut in a November charity race, placing second.
    Visit CNN.com/sport/horse-racing for more news and features.
    Prize money will also increase for the prestigious King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes. The Group 1 race will be worth a record £1.25M ($1.7M) up £100,000 from 2017.
    Ascot will host a total of 18 flat and eight jump meets this year with the season getting underway on January 20.