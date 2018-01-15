(CNN) Imagine a friend of yours came to town for the long Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. He stayed with you at your home and over the course of watching football, going out to eat and just loafing around, he said the following things:

"And I know more about wedges than any human being that's ever lived, but I'll let you know."

"I was always the best at what I did, I was the -- I was, you know, I went to the -- I went to the Wharton School of Finance, did well."

"I created maybe the greatest brand."

"Just -- and so -- so I was successful, successful, successful."

"I was always the best athlete, people don't know that."

"And then people say oh, is he a smart person? I'm smarter than all of them put together, but they can't admit it."

"I've been, you know, pretty successful in the courts over the years, I've been a very successful person, you can check."

"No, I'm not a racist. I'm the least racist person you will ever interview."

When that friend left, you might think to yourself: That guy is overcompensating. A lot.

Now, imagine if your friend was Donald Trump. And you don't even have to imagine because all of those quotes above have come out of the mouth of the President of the United States since Thursday.

There's a tendency -- given the absolute flood of Trump content created by this President and his White House -- to overlook any one (or any handful) of his outlandish statements. Yes, we know Trump is a braggart -- and always has been -- so what else is new?

