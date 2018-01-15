Washington (CNN) Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates return to court Tuesday morning for a hearing that could give the clearest picture yet of how both sides are preparing for a trial related to the Russia probe.

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team of prosecutors have asked for the trial to begin on May 14 -- roughly six months before November's midterm elections.

Prosecutors have turned over 590,000 items such as emails, financial records and other documents to the defense teams, a "substantial portion" of the evidence in the case, according to an overview Mueller's office filed Friday. About 2,200 of those are particularly relevant or important documents, according to the special counsel's office.

This process of sharing evidence is typical as both sides build their cases for a trial.

Also at the hearing Tuesday, Judge Amy Berman Jackson may address two other issues that have nagged Gates and Manafort: Their compliance with a gag order around the case, and their attempts to get out from house arrest.

Read More