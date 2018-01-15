Hope Hicks expected to talk to Hill committee

Story highlights Trump aide Hope Hicks also met last month with special counsel Robert Mueller

The White House communications director joined the Trump campaign early on

(CNN) White House Communications Director Hope Hicks is expected to meet with the House Intelligence Committee as soon as this week, making her one of President Donald Trump's closest confidantes to be privately interviewed in the panel's Russia investigation, multiple sources with knowledge of the matter told CNN.

Hicks, a trusted Trump aide for years, was one of then-candidate Trump's first hires as he put together an improbable run for the White House. During the campaign, she was often by Trump's side and attended nearly every rally, while she was in frequent communication with other senior officials as they plotted their tactics to win the White House.

The House panel plans to interview her about any knowledge she has of contacts that occurred between other Trump associates and Russians. And she is bound to be questioned about other controversies as well, namely the White House's involvement in crafting a misleading response last summer once a June 2016 meeting between Russians and Donald Trump Jr. was revealed in the press.

The meeting is expected to occur as soon as Friday, the sources said.

Hicks' attorney declined to comment on the expected appearance before the House panel, as did a spokesman for Rep. Adam Schiff, the committee's top Democrat. A spokeswoman for the Republican running the probe, Rep. Mike Conaway, did not respond to a request for comment, nor did Hicks.

Read More