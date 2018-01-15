Haiti ambassador: Trump's words 'an insult to our dignity'

Story highlights The ambassador called Trump's remarks an "insult to our dignity"

Altidor also invited Trump to come to Haiti

Washington (CNN) Haiti's ambassador to the US said Monday that President Donald Trump's recent comments about Haiti "hurt the country," adding that he hopes the President will visit the nation.

"The words, they did hurt the community, they did hurt the country of Haiti," Paul Altidor told CNN's "New Day." "It hurt because one, it's an insult to our dignity, but more importantly, it's because too much of Haiti is misunderstood."

Referring to immigrants from African countries during an Oval Office meeting last week, Trump asked lawmakers, "Why do we want all these people from shithole countries coming here?" a source briefed on the meeting told CNN.

A source familiar with the meeting later told CNN's Jake Tapper the President did not refer to Haiti as a "shithole" but Trump did ask why the US needs more Haitians and pushed to "take them out" of an immigration deal.

Trump denied the Haiti remarks on Friday.

