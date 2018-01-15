Story highlights The tour would have marked Greitens' first public appearances since the initial report

Greitens is now facing a fight for his political life

Washington (CNN) Embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has called off a statewide tour to promote a tax cut plan as he continues to face fallout from bombshell allegations that he threatened a former mistress with blackmail.

The tour, which was to include events this week in Springfield, Kansas City, St. Louis and Joplin, would have marked Greitens' first public appearances since the initial report on the allegations late Wednesday. The Republican governor has acknowledged he participated in an extramarital affair but denied having made any threats.

Greitens appears poised to remain out of the public eye this week, however, as the controversy continues to swirl. Late Friday afternoon, the governor's office contacted one of the companies set to be featured in the statewide tour and said the events were off.

"It's not going to happen this week," said Rick Pogue, director of operations at Venture Group Investments. "It may never happen. We just don't know."

Parker Briden, a spokesperson for the governor, confirmed to CNN that the tour "is being rescheduled."

Read More