Breaking News

GOP rep: 'Shithole' remark will 'have some consequences' in Africa

By David Wright, CNN

Updated 10:01 AM ET, Mon January 15, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump: I am not a racist
Trump: I am not a racist

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: I am not a racist

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Dent condemned Trump's remark about "shithole countries," saying it "obviously has to be denounced"
  • Dent also expressed concern over the impact on America's standing in Africa

Washington (CNN)A Republican congressman on Monday criticized President Donald Trump's remark about "shithole countries," predicting that the derogatory comment will have "consequences" for America's standing in Africa.

"I wasn't in the meeting, so I don't know exactly what was said, but if it's true, as was reported by Senator (Dick) Durbin and then confirmed by Senator (Lindsey) Graham, the comments, obviously, have to be denounced," Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pennsylvania, said on CNN's "New Day."
Trump: &#39;I am not a racist&#39;
Trump: 'I am not a racist'
"On a broader scale, too, I've had the opportunity to visit sub-Saharan Africa," Dent added, "and one thing I've noticed is the people of sub-Saharan Africa have a high regard for the United States of America, because of the things we've done there, whether it's on the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief or any number of other issues."
    "We're well-regarded, and this incident, I think, is going to have some consequences for us, at least in the short-term," Dent said.
    South Africa, Ghana summon US diplomats after Trump remark
    South Africa, Ghana summon US diplomats after Trump remark
    The Pennsylvania Republican -- who plans to retire at the end of his current term -- said Trump's "shithole" remark was "even more alarming" because of the President's growing record of racial controversies.
    Read More
    "If it had not been for the fact that the President had previously made statements about Mexicans and Muslims and his failure to denounce David Duke in a timely matter, and of course the Charlottesville situation, I think those previous incidents, I think are also cause for concern, that have made this situation even more alarming," Dent said.