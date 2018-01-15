Story highlights Dent condemned Trump's remark about "shithole countries," saying it "obviously has to be denounced"

Dent also expressed concern over the impact on America's standing in Africa

Washington (CNN) A Republican congressman on Monday criticized President Donald Trump's remark about "shithole countries," predicting that the derogatory comment will have "consequences" for America's standing in Africa.

"I wasn't in the meeting, so I don't know exactly what was said, but if it's true, as was reported by Senator (Dick) Durbin and then confirmed by Senator (Lindsey) Graham, the comments, obviously, have to be denounced," Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pennsylvania, said on CNN's "New Day."

"On a broader scale, too, I've had the opportunity to visit sub-Saharan Africa," Dent added, "and one thing I've noticed is the people of sub-Saharan Africa have a high regard for the United States of America, because of the things we've done there, whether it's on the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief or any number of other issues."

"We're well-regarded, and this incident, I think, is going to have some consequences for us, at least in the short-term," Dent said.

The Pennsylvania Republican -- who plans to retire at the end of his current term -- said Trump's "shithole" remark was "even more alarming" because of the President's growing record of racial controversies.

