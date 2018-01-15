Heed MLK's call with a pro-democracy movement

Cornell William Brooks is a former president and CEO of the NAACP. He is a visiting professor of Ethics, Law and Justice Movements at Boston University School of Law and School of Theology and a senior fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) From pulpits and podiums across the country, Americans will be reminded on Monday of the relevance of Dr. Martin Luther King's message in 2018. Some time ago, during my tenure as president and CEO of the NAACP, I was painfully reminded of the timeliness of Dr. King in a setting he might not have dreamed of, during a conversation he might have not imagined.

During a reception for supporters of civil rights, I looked around a penthouse apartment filled with beautiful art, owned by black owners dressed even more impeccably than their decor. The room was filled with well-pedigreed African Americans with impressive resumés. And it was against this backdrop that I gave a short talk on the importance of the right to vote and the battle against voter suppression.

Upon finished my fundraising homily, a well-to-do business leader said to me, quite sincerely: "Voting rights are fine, but our people need economic justice. Were Martin Luther King, Jr. alive today, he would be talking about economic justice, jobs and business. How hard is it to vote, anyway?"

But he was sadly mistaken -- these two issues are inextricably linked. In the more than half century since Dr. King battled these two issues, the need to address poverty and income inequality through a pro-democracy campaign that eliminates voter suppression remains critical.

In 2018, many Americans find it as hard to vote as they do to make a living. During the 2016 presidential campaign there were 15 states , including states that are usually critical battlegrounds like Virginia, Ohio and Wisconsin, with strict voter ID laws that suppressed the votes of often poor and minority prospective voters without a required ID. Dr. King's work suggests this year is the time for both a cutting-edge economic justice movement and radical pro-democracy movement that collectively protects and expands voting rights.