Erdogan accuses US of creating Kurdish terror enclave on Turkish border

Istanbul (CNN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the US Monday of "building an army of terror" on Turkey's border with Syria, state-run news agency Anadolu reported.

His comments came a day after the US publicly admitted it is supplying weapons and training to militia of the Kurdish YPG.

YPG fighters, many of them women, have played a major role in flushing out ISIS from northern Syria, including from Raqqa.

Turkey considers the YPG to be the Syrian arm of the PKK, an outlawed Kurdish group responsible for major terror attacks in the Turkey as part of its bid for national ethnic autonomy. The European Union and the US have both named the PKK as a terrorist outfit.

JUST WATCHED Turkish strikes on YPG Kurds complicate Syrian chaos Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Turkish strikes on YPG Kurds complicate Syrian chaos 01:17

"The US has admitted to building an army of terror along our national borders," Erdogan reportedly told workers of a new sodium factory in Ankara. "It is our responsibility to suffocate this effort before it is born."

Read More