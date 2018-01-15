(CNN) At least 27 people were killed Monday in a double suicide bombing in central Baghdad, according to the Iraqi Ministry of Health.

In addition to those killed, about 100 people were wounded when two bombers detonated suicide vests at a square in the Iraqi capital, officials said.

A large crowd of laborers usually gather at the square each morning searching for day jobs -- and the number of casualties is expected to rise.

An Iraqi security officer stands guard at the site of the double suicide bombing on Monday.

Monday marked the second deadly attack to hit the city in just three days. On Saturday, a suicide bomber attacked Aden Square in northern Baghdad, killing and wounding several people, according to security officials.

Baghdad became a key target for attacks by ISIS fighters as the terror group gained swathes of territory in Iraq in 2014. But the city has experienced a period of relative calm for months.

