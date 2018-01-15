Breaking News

Scientists identify what may have killed millions in mystery epidemic

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 5:32 PM ET, Mon January 15, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

This is an excavated structure at the northern edge of the Grand Plaza at Teposcolula-Yucundaa in Oaxaca, Mexico. Researchers investigated a &quot;pestilence&quot; cemetery associated with a devastating 1545-1550 epidemic. New analysis suggests that salmonella caused a typhoid fever epidemic.
Photos: Ancient finds
This is an excavated structure at the northern edge of the Grand Plaza at Teposcolula-Yucundaa in Oaxaca, Mexico. Researchers investigated a "pestilence" cemetery associated with a devastating 1545-1550 epidemic. New analysis suggests that salmonella caused a typhoid fever epidemic.
Hide Caption
1 of 20
Standing about 4 feet tall, early human ancestor Paranthropus boisei had a small brain and a wide, dish-like face. It is most well-known for having big teeth and hefty chewing muscles.
Photos: Ancient finds
Standing about 4 feet tall, early human ancestor Paranthropus boisei had a small brain and a wide, dish-like face. It is most well-known for having big teeth and hefty chewing muscles.
Hide Caption
2 of 20
A grand grave of a great Viking warrior excavated during the 1880s has been &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/14/health/female-viking-warrior-grave/index.html&quot;&gt;found to be that of a woman&lt;/a&gt;. She was also buried with a gaming board and pieces, hierarchically associated with officers to use for battle strategy and tactics. The drawing is a reconstruction of how the grave with the woman originally may have looked.
Photos: Ancient finds
A grand grave of a great Viking warrior excavated during the 1880s has been found to be that of a woman. She was also buried with a gaming board and pieces, hierarchically associated with officers to use for battle strategy and tactics. The drawing is a reconstruction of how the grave with the woman originally may have looked.
Hide Caption
3 of 20
An illustration shows the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/24/world/dodo-extinct-new-insight/index.html&quot;&gt;dodo&lt;/a&gt; on Mauritius near the Mare aux Songes, where many dodo skeletons have been recovered.
Photos: Ancient finds
An illustration shows the dodo on Mauritius near the Mare aux Songes, where many dodo skeletons have been recovered.
Hide Caption
4 of 20
A 5,000-year-old &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/19/world/ancient-dog-evolution-study/index.html&quot;&gt;dog skull&lt;/a&gt; found in Germany underwent whole genome sequencing. It was found to be very similar to the genome of modern dogs, suggesting that all modern dogs are direct ancestors of the domesticated dogs that lived in the world&#39;s earliest farming communities in Europe.
Photos: Ancient finds
A 5,000-year-old dog skull found in Germany underwent whole genome sequencing. It was found to be very similar to the genome of modern dogs, suggesting that all modern dogs are direct ancestors of the domesticated dogs that lived in the world's earliest farming communities in Europe.
Hide Caption
5 of 20
Razanandrongobe sakalavae, or &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/04/world/giant-crocodile-razana-study/index.html&quot;&gt;Razana&lt;/a&gt;,&quot; was one of the top predators of the Jurassic period in Madagascar 170 million years ago. Although it looks different from modern-day crocodiles and had teeth similar to a T. rex&#39;s, Razana was not a dinosaur but a crocodile relative with a deep skull.
Photos: Ancient finds
Razanandrongobe sakalavae, or "Razana," was one of the top predators of the Jurassic period in Madagascar 170 million years ago. Although it looks different from modern-day crocodiles and had teeth similar to a T. rex's, Razana was not a dinosaur but a crocodile relative with a deep skull.
Hide Caption
6 of 20
An artist&#39;s reconstruction shows Macrauchenia patachonica, which roamed South America thousands of years ago. Combining a range of odd characteristics from llamas and camels to rhinos and antelopes, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/27/world/extinct-animal-ungulate-macrauchenia-darwin-tree-of-life/index.html&quot;&gt;Macrauchenia&lt;/a&gt; defied clarification until now and has been added to the tree of life. It belongs to a sister group of Perissodactyla, which includes horses, rhinos and tapirs.
Photos: Ancient finds
An artist's reconstruction shows Macrauchenia patachonica, which roamed South America thousands of years ago. Combining a range of odd characteristics from llamas and camels to rhinos and antelopes, Macrauchenia defied clarification until now and has been added to the tree of life. It belongs to a sister group of Perissodactyla, which includes horses, rhinos and tapirs.
Hide Caption
7 of 20
This prosthetic device was made for a priest&#39;s daughter who had to have her right big toe amputated 3,000 years ago. This &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/22/health/ancient-egypt-wooden-toe-prosthetic-trnd/index.html&quot;&gt;surprisingly lifelike toe&lt;/a&gt; was made to look natural by a skilled artisan who wanted to maintain the aesthetic as well as mobility during the Early Iron Age. It was designed to be worn with sandals, the footwear of choice at the time.
Photos: Ancient finds
This prosthetic device was made for a priest's daughter who had to have her right big toe amputated 3,000 years ago. This surprisingly lifelike toe was made to look natural by a skilled artisan who wanted to maintain the aesthetic as well as mobility during the Early Iron Age. It was designed to be worn with sandals, the footwear of choice at the time.
Hide Caption
8 of 20
The oldest fossil remains of Homo sapiens, dating back 300,000 years, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/07/health/oldest-homo-sapiens-fossils-found/index.html&quot;&gt;were found&lt;/a&gt; at a site in Jebel Irhoud, Morocco. This is 100,000 years older than previously discovered fossils of Homo sapiens that have been securely dated. The fossils, including a partial skull and a lower jaw, belong to five different individuals including three young adults, an adolescent and a child estimated to be 8 years old.
Photos: Ancient finds
The oldest fossil remains of Homo sapiens, dating back 300,000 years, were found at a site in Jebel Irhoud, Morocco. This is 100,000 years older than previously discovered fossils of Homo sapiens that have been securely dated. The fossils, including a partial skull and a lower jaw, belong to five different individuals including three young adults, an adolescent and a child estimated to be 8 years old.
Hide Caption
9 of 20
Nodosaurs were herbivores who walked on four legs and were covered in tank-like armor and dotted with spikes for protection. But this recently unveiled 110 million-year-old fossil is the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/14/americas/perfect-dinosaur-fossil-alberta-canada-museum-trnd/index.html&quot;&gt;most well-preserved&lt;/a&gt; of the armored dinosaurs ever unearthed.
Photos: Ancient finds
Nodosaurs were herbivores who walked on four legs and were covered in tank-like armor and dotted with spikes for protection. But this recently unveiled 110 million-year-old fossil is the most well-preserved of the armored dinosaurs ever unearthed.
Hide Caption
10 of 20
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/30/health/earliest-human-ancestor-deuterostome-saccorhytus-history-study/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Microfossils found in China&lt;/a&gt; have revealed what could be our earliest known ancestor on the tree of life. Saccorhytus was a tiny, bag-like sea creature that lived 540 million years ago.
Photos: Ancient finds
Microfossils found in China have revealed what could be our earliest known ancestor on the tree of life. Saccorhytus was a tiny, bag-like sea creature that lived 540 million years ago.
Hide Caption
11 of 20
In 2016, researchers &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/03/world/dinosaur-rib-195-million-year-old-collagen-history/index.html&quot;&gt;discovered ancient collagen and protein remains&lt;/a&gt; preserved in the ribs of a dinosaur that walked the Earth 195 million years ago.
Photos: Ancient finds
In 2016, researchers discovered ancient collagen and protein remains preserved in the ribs of a dinosaur that walked the Earth 195 million years ago.
Hide Caption
12 of 20
By studying the skeleton of this medieval pilgrim, researchers have been able to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/26/health/leprosy-medieval-pilgrim-skeleton-study/index.html&quot;&gt;genotype leprosy&lt;/a&gt;. They also discovered that leprosy-causing bacteria have changed little over hundreds of years, possibly explaining the decline in the disease after it peaked in medieval Europe as humans developed resistance.
Photos: Ancient finds
By studying the skeleton of this medieval pilgrim, researchers have been able to genotype leprosy. They also discovered that leprosy-causing bacteria have changed little over hundreds of years, possibly explaining the decline in the disease after it peaked in medieval Europe as humans developed resistance.
Hide Caption
13 of 20
The discovery of a species that lived 6.6 million years ago in southwestern China suggests that &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/24/asia/china-ancient-otter/index.html&quot;&gt;ancient otters &lt;/a&gt;had &quot;wolf-like&quot; proportions, and weighed roughly 100 Ibs. The creature -- whose skull was excavated in Yunnan province -- would have been twice the size of today&#39;s otters.
Photos: Ancient finds
The discovery of a species that lived 6.6 million years ago in southwestern China suggests that ancient otters had "wolf-like" proportions, and weighed roughly 100 Ibs. The creature -- whose skull was excavated in Yunnan province -- would have been twice the size of today's otters.
Hide Caption
14 of 20
The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/08/health/dinosaur-tail-trapped-in-amber-trnd/index.html&quot;&gt;tail of a 99-million-year-old dinosaur&lt;/a&gt; was found entombed in amber in 2016, an unprecedented discovery that has blown away scientists. The amber adds to fossil evidence that many dinosaurs sported feathers rather than scales.
Photos: Ancient finds
The tail of a 99-million-year-old dinosaur was found entombed in amber in 2016, an unprecedented discovery that has blown away scientists. The amber adds to fossil evidence that many dinosaurs sported feathers rather than scales.
Hide Caption
15 of 20
The oldest known sample of the smallpox-causing variola virus was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/08/health/smallpox-child-mummy-17th-century-lithuania/index.html&quot;&gt;found within the DNA of a 17th century child mummy&lt;/a&gt; in 2016. The mummy was found in a crypt beneath a Lithuanian church. The finding shortens the timeline for how long smallpox may have afflicted humans.
Photos: Ancient finds
The oldest known sample of the smallpox-causing variola virus was found within the DNA of a 17th century child mummy in 2016. The mummy was found in a crypt beneath a Lithuanian church. The finding shortens the timeline for how long smallpox may have afflicted humans.
Hide Caption
16 of 20
For the first time, researchers discovered &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/05/health/malaria-evidence-roman-empire/index.html&quot;&gt;genomic evidence of malaria in 2,000-year-old human remains&lt;/a&gt; from the Roman Empire. The discovery was made in 2016.
Photos: Ancient finds
For the first time, researchers discovered genomic evidence of malaria in 2,000-year-old human remains from the Roman Empire. The discovery was made in 2016.
Hide Caption
17 of 20
Researchers found the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/28/health/fossil-brain-cambridge-trnd/index.html&quot;&gt;first preserved dinosaur brain&lt;/a&gt; in history in 2016. They believe it was preserved due to the dinosaur dying in a swamp-like environment which mixed low levels of oxygen -- known to slow decay -- and acidity which can preserve soft tissue for long periods. It is 130 million years old.
Photos: Ancient finds
Researchers found the first preserved dinosaur brain in history in 2016. They believe it was preserved due to the dinosaur dying in a swamp-like environment which mixed low levels of oxygen -- known to slow decay -- and acidity which can preserve soft tissue for long periods. It is 130 million years old.
Hide Caption
18 of 20
An investigation of skeletons buried during the 1665 Great Plague of London &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/09/health/great-plague-of-london-dna-skeletons/index.html&quot;&gt;revealed the DNA of the bacteria responsible for the disease&lt;/a&gt; in 2016. The skeletons were discovered in an ancient burial site during construction of London&#39;s Crossrail train line.
Photos: Ancient finds
An investigation of skeletons buried during the 1665 Great Plague of London revealed the DNA of the bacteria responsible for the disease in 2016. The skeletons were discovered in an ancient burial site during construction of London's Crossrail train line.
Hide Caption
19 of 20
Scientists &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/30/health/ancient-plague-genome/index.html&quot;&gt;reconstructed the genome of an ancient plague&lt;/a&gt; in 2016, which may shed new light on how certain diseases can either mysteriously disappear or continue to evolve and spread. An adult woman&#39;s skeleton (on left) and adult man&#39;s skeleton (on right) tested positive for the presence of Y. pestis, what researchers believe caused the Justinian Plague.
Photos: Ancient finds
Scientists reconstructed the genome of an ancient plague in 2016, which may shed new light on how certain diseases can either mysteriously disappear or continue to evolve and spread. An adult woman's skeleton (on left) and adult man's skeleton (on right) tested positive for the presence of Y. pestis, what researchers believe caused the Justinian Plague.
Hide Caption
20 of 20
01 ancient findsearly human ancestor boiseifemale viking warrior01 dodoancient finds Late Neolithic CTC dog skull05 ancient finds updateancient finds Macrauchenia patachonica01 wooden prosthetic toe04 homo sapiens fossilsRoyal Tyrrell Museum nodosaurearliest human ancestor deuterostome01 dinosaur collagen01 medieval pilgrim leprosy skeleton01 ancient otter Dinosaur amber 202 child mummy smallpox01 roman empire malaria skeletonsdinosaur brain orig awplague skeletons 2ancient plague victims

Story highlights

  • A new technique allows ancient DNA to be studied with specific results
  • "Pestilence" cemetery contained salmonella bacteria, which likely caused typhoid fever

(CNN)In the 16th century, an epidemic known as "cocoliztli" that caused bleeding and vomiting swept through large areas of Guatemala, Mexico and even reached Peru. It wiped out 80% of the population, killing millions of people.

Ancient DNA and a new technique have been used to determine the likely cause of this mysterious epidemic that contributed to a "cataclysmic" population decline.
Salmonella genomes, which cause typhoid fever, were recovered from DNA within the teeth of 10 skeletons buried in an undisturbed "cocoliztli" or "pestilence" cemetery in Oaxaca, Mexico. This would be the first known occurrence of salmonella in the Americas, according to a new study published in the journal Nature on Monday. Typhoid fever has long been suspected due to the recorded symptoms, but this is the first identification of bacteria at the site.
    From the plague to polio ... 10 diseases you (wrongly) thought were gone
    From the plague to polio ... 10 diseases you (wrongly) thought were gone
    The researchers also believe that the arrival of Europeans to what was then known as Mesoamerica caused the devastating epidemic. Europeans were susceptible to enteric fever, also known as typhoid fever, and it is very likely that they were carriers for the disease when they arrived to conquer Mesoamerica.
    "The cocoliztli is a mysterious historical epidemic, and over the years many have speculated on its cause," said Kirsten Bos in an email, study author and group leader of molecular palaeopathology at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History in Germany. "This is the first time that ancient DNA has been successful in identifying a candidate pathogen for it."
    Read More
    The Teposcolula-Yucundaa's Grand Plaza cemetery is the only one known to be linked to this specific outbreak. The epidemic was so devastating that the city was relocated to a nearby valley, which allowed the cemetery to remain untouched for centuries. This, along with the thick, protective floor of the Grand Plaza, created the perfect conditions for testing and research.
    11,500-year-old infant remains reveal ancient population
    11,500-year-old infant remains reveal ancient population
    While the culprit diseases behind later epidemics, like smallpox, measles, mumps and influenza, have been well documented, earlier epidemics in the "New World" aren't as well-characterized, creating debate among researchers.
    Infectious disease pathogens don't leave telltale marks on skeletons, either, according to the researchers. This is largely due to the fact that they are fast-acting and take their toll very quickly before the skeleton can be deformed in any way.
    So when researchers look at skeletons like those in the pestilence cemetery, they have to search for possible causes based on what they know from historical accounts. But diseases and symptoms can change over the years, or the symptoms can be so broad and similar that it could be one of many causes.
    Oldest smallpox DNA discovered in 17th-century child mummy
    Oldest smallpox DNA discovered in 17th-century child mummy
    But a new screening technique called the Metagenome analyzer Alignment Tool, or MALT, allowed the researchers to search for all bacterial DNA present, rather than testing for each specific possibility -- which can be tedious and disappointing. It's the classic "needle in a haystack" scenario.
    Other factors can also play a role. When archaeological tissues sit in the ground for centuries, DNA from environmental sources can leach in, Bos said.
    "One limitation that we, and everyone else, face is that we can only look for pathogenic organisms that we already know exist and that have been genetically characterized today," said Åshild Vågene in an email, study author and doctoral student in the department of archaeogenetics at Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History. "If the individuals that we studied from Oaxaca, Mexico, were infected by something that does not exist today or that has yet to be characterized, then we would not be able to detect it with out current method."
    Iconic Viking grave belonged to a female warrior
    Iconic Viking grave belonged to a female warrior
    MALT revealed Salmonella enterica Paratyphi C, the bacterial cause of enteric/typhoid fever, which has been the suspected cause of the epidemic for years. Identifying the bacteria supports the typhoid hypothesis. Symptoms of typhoid fever include high fevers, red spots dehydration, bleeding, vomiting and gastro-intestinal issues.
    "After we identified traces of Salmonella enterica DNA using our new computational technique, we conducted further experiments and computational analyses that allowed us to study the whole genomes of the Salmonella enterica bacteria identified in the teeth of individuals included in our study," Vågene said.
    Åshild J. Vågene conducting lab work at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History.
    Åshild J. Vågene conducting lab work at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History.
    But the case may not be closed.
    "We cannot say that it definitively caused the epidemic," Bos said. "It was the only pathogen that surfaced from our extensive analysis, and an enteric fever is consistent with the recorded symptoms of the epidemic. But it may not have been the only disease circulating in the population at this time. Others could have been present that were not detectable by us through the techniques we used."
    Follow CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    The MALT technique is opening up new research possibilities for diagnosing diseases of the past, and solving centuries-old medical mysteries.
    "The screening technique used here will be transformative for future work on archaeological disease -- it's no longer necessary to have a candidate pathogen in mind for molecular detection," Bos said. "The flexibility offered by our approach is what's needed to tackle many questions related to disease history and ecology, where you often don't know what disease you're looking for until you've found it.
    "We intend to apply similar techniques to search for diseases in other archaeological samples from different time periods and locations. This technique opens so many doors for us to learn about disease in the past."