The proven health benefits of honey

Honey is low in water and high in sugar, so bacteria cannot grow on it. It also contains small amounts of hydrogen peroxide, inhibiting the growth of microbes.

Drying legumes increases their sugar concentration and lowers their water content, making it hard for bacteria and mold to grow on them. Any enzymes that would break them down after harvest are put into suspended animation.

Thanks to its salt content and fermentation, soy sauce can last years in an unopened container.

Vinegar is typically fermented with a certain type of bacteria, giving it an acidic nature that means other bacteria struggle to grow in it.

A low temperature and a lack of oxygen appear key to white rice's longevity. The brown version has a shorter shelf life.

Dark chocolate seems to last longer than milk chocolate, though fats can rise to the surface and give it a moldy appearance

Stored away from moisture in an airtight container, sugar will last indefinitely.