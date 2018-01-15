Story highlights Chris Paisley wins maiden European Tour title

His wife was caddy

Paisley scooped $192,578 first-place prize

(CNN) Chris Paisley's maiden European Tour title was made all the more special thanks to the caddy he had by his side.

With the Englishman's regular bag carrier taking an extended holiday, his wife stepped in at the last minute to lend a helping hand.

Keri, who Paisley remarkably admitted "doesn't know that much about golf," was caddying for her husband for the first time, as he competed at the South African Open Championship.

Chris Paisley of England kisses his wife Keri after winning the South African Open Championship.

With home favorite Branden Grace breathing down his neck -- and briefly taking the lead -- on the final day, Paisley praised his wife's calming influence as he produced a faultless fourth round performance.

JUST WATCHED Golf: Leaders of the Game Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Golf: Leaders of the Game 22:27

"She doesn't know that much about golf, but she knows me really well and she knows when I'm going a little quicker than I usually do or getting a bit tight," Paisley told reporters.