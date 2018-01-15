Story highlights Liverpool 4-3 Man City

City lead Premier League by 15 points

Liverpool move up to third after win

(CNN) Enthralling. Wild. But there was plenty of method in the sometimes madcap approach of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on Sunday as they ended Manchester City's hopes of remaining unbeaten in the English Premier League this season.

Klopp was so enthralled by his side's 4-3 win and the manner of it that he was moved to drop an F-bomb live on US television.

"You can look at this game in a few different ways," said Klopp on US TV. "As a manager, you can say we could have done this and that better or you can look at it as a football fan and say what the f*** was that?"

Liverpool's German manager then jokingly added: "Oh, I thought in America it's OK. In England, it's not possible."

