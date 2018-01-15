Tiffany Haddish's viral story nabs her a Groupon gig

Story highlights Haddish took the Smiths on a tour using a Groupon

The company has made her an honorary employee

(CNN) Going viral has landed actress Tiffany Haddish a new gig.

When Haddish appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in July to promote her film "Girls Trip," she cracked him up with her story about taking the film's costar, Jada Pinkett Smitth, and her husband Will Smith on a Louisiana swamp tour using a Groupon.

Fans loved it too and the video quickly went viral, catching the attention of Groupon.

Jon Wild, Groupon's head of marketing for North America, told People magazine that the "Jimmy Kimmel link went through the entire company very quickly."

Now Haddish has a deal with Groupon that includes her appearing in the company's upcoming Super Bowl ad.

