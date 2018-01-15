Eliza Dushku accuses stuntman of molestation

(CNN) Actress Eliza Dushku has accused a famed stunt coordinator of molesting her when she was a child during filming of the 1994 movie, "True Lies."

Dushku was 12 years old when she starred as the daughter of characters played by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis in the film.

In a lengthy post on her official Facebook page Saturday, Dushku wrote that the stunt coordinator for the film, Joel Kramer, molested her.

"Ever since, I have struggled with how and when to disclose this, if ever," she wrote. "At the time, I shared what happened to me with my parents, two adult friends and one of my older brothers. No one seemed ready to confront this taboo subject then, nor was I."

Kramer has denied the allegations.

Dushku, who starred in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and other projects, wrote that Kramer "methodically" gained her parents' trust prior to the alleged molestation incident, which she wrote happened in a Miami motel room with a then 36-year-old Kramer.

Dushku also alleged that after a "tough adult female friend" in whom she had confided confronted Kramer, the child actress was then injured in a stunt gone wrong, which she said Kramer was responsible for.

"My life was literally in his hands: he hung me in the open air, from a tower crane, atop an office tower, 25+ stories high," she wrote. "Whereas he was supposed to be my protector, he was my abuser."

CNN has reached out to Dushku for additional comment.

In an email to CNN, Kramer wrote that Dushku's "accusations are entirely untrue."

"While filming 'True Lies' I treated Ms. Dushku with respect and was protective of her safety and welfare as is appropriate to my position as a stunt coordinator," he wrote. "A film crew is like a family, and Eliza was always treated and protected as a member of the family. "

Kramer said he was never alone with Dushku and he called her allegations "a well-crafted fabrication."

"I do not understand what motivated Ms. Dushku to make this statement and I hope that she can find it in her conscious to correct this injustice and return my good name to me," he wrote. "I understand the culture in Hollywood has been historically unfair to women and I applaud and support women who are standing up and pointing out these injustices. It is unfortunate, however that this new culture allows a person to destroy the life and livelihood of a person with false accusations."

There have already been consequences for Kramer.

A spokesperson for Worldwide Production Agency, a company that manages stunt artists and other Hollywood talent and represented Kramer, told CNN in a statement it had dropped him as a client in the wake of the Dushku's allegations.

"WPA has elected to part ways with Joel Kramer based on the allegations of misconduct now being reported," the statement read. "Such behavior is unacceptable and entirely at odds with the the standards of conduct we demand of ourselves, and expect from our clients."

Sue Booth-Forbes served as Dushku's legal guardian on the set of the film.

When contacted by CNN, Booth-Forbes provided statements supporting Dushku's account and said she had reported Kramer "to a person in authority."

"I was met with blank stares and had the sense that I wasn't telling that person anything they didn't already know," Booth Forbes said. "I tried to keep Joel away from her as did others working on the set, but because of all the stunts she had to do, he was constantly involved with her and her body."

The film was co-produced and directed by by James Cameron.

Cameron was asked about the allegations on Saturday during an appearance at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, according to a report by the Los Angeles times.

The famed director said he was just hearing of it.

"The fact that this was happening under our noses and we didn't know about it, I think going forward it's important for all industries -- certainly Hollywood -- to create a safe avenue for people to speak up," Cameron said. "That they feel safe and that anybody who might be a predator or an abuser knows that that mechanism is there ... and that there will be consequences."

CNN has reached out to Cameron's reps for further comment.

"I was shocked and saddened then and still am today" Curtis wrote, before calling on Hollywood to be more protective of young performers.

"The truth will set us all free," Curtis added. "Hopefully that freedom will bring a new ability to call out abuse and, when that abuse occurs, to have swift and consistent action, so that no one again will have to wait 25 years for their truth to be heard."

A rep for Curtis told CNN she had no further comment.

CNN has also reached out to representatives for Arnold Schwarzenegger.