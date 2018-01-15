CNN 10 - January 16, 2018

Breaking News

January 16, 2018

Welcome back to CNN 10! Today, we're explaining how a false alarm triggered fear throughout Hawaii, how civilians are threatened in a province of Syria, and how Americans paid tribute to a renowned civil rights leader. We're also showing you how a robotic player is serving up a spin on table tennis.
