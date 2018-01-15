Floor collapses at Jakarta stock exchange, dozens injured

Jakarta, Indonesia (CNN) Dozens of people were injured Monday when a floor at the Indonesia Stock Exchange in Jakarta collapsed, spilling people onto the lobby area below.

At least 77 people were taken to local hospitals after a hallway between two buildings suddenly gave way, according to Argo Yuwono, senior commissioner for Jakarta police department.

Two people have since been discharged. Police said most injuries were minor and they did not comment on the cause of the collapse.

Inilah detik-detik robohnya selasar atap lantai 1 Tower II Bursa Efek Indonesia (BEI), Senayan, Jakarta, roboh pada 15/1/2018 pukul 12.10 Wib. Puing menimpa sejumlah orang yang berada di bawahnya. Lebih dari 70 orang luka. #BreakingNews #ElshintaHotNews pic.twitter.com/1km8Hzlun9 — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) January 15, 2018

A CNN Indonesia correspondent said after the collapse the stock exchange director was shouting at people through a loudspeaker to evacuate the building, which also houses the World Bank's Indonesia office.

Read More