-- America celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the only federal holiday of service.
-- Fallout from President Donald Trump's reported "shithole countries" remark continued. On Sunday evening, Trump told reporters, "I am not a racist." African nations summoned US ambassadors and South Africa will hold a diplomatic protest. Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney called the comments "antithetical to American values."
-- Russia's foreign minister accused the United States of destabilizing the world. Turkey's President accused the United States of building "an army of terror."
-- Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan died at 46.
-- At least 20 people are dead as a result of mudslides in California. Four people are still missing, and there is more rain in the forecast.
-- One person died and 15 people were injured when a fire broke out on a shuttle boat taking passengers to a casino boat in Florida.
-- A UK construction firm with 43,000 employees will be liquidated.
-- Ivana Trump said her ex-husband is definitely a stable genius.
-- Aziz Ansari responded to allegations of sexual misconduct.
-- Here's how to use Google's new art selfie app to match your face to a classical painting.