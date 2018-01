(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Russia's foreign minister accused the United States of destabilizing the world . Turkey's President accused the United States of building "an army of terror."

-- At least 20 people are dead as a result of mudslides in California. Four people are still missing , and there is more rain in the forecast.

-- One person died and 15 people were injured when a fire broke out on a shuttle boat taking passengers to a casino boat in Florida.

-- A UK construction firm with 43,000 employees will be liquidated

-- Ivana Trump said her ex-husband is definitely a stable genius